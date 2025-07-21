Four People Kidnapped, Shops Looted by Bandits in Bauchi 

. Gunmen kill community leader, student in Rivers

Segun Awofadei in Bauchi and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Four people have been kidnapped while shops were looted by bandits in Gyale Village, in Mansur District of Alkaleri Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

Similarly, gunman suspected to be an assassin has killed the Vice Chairman of Obelle Council of Chiefs, in Obelle town, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Bauchi State Police Command, which confirmed the incident, through its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, yesterday said that, “On the 20th, July 2025, at about 15.00 hours, that is (Sunday), the Command received an information from Mansur Outstation through the Village Head of Gyalr via Mansur.”

According to him, “On the 23.30.00 hours, a large number of bandits through Yankari Game Reserve, invaded Gyali village and ransacked five local provisions stores in the village. Thereafter, they withdrew four people, namely Tasiu Malam Yahaya, 32 years old, Hakilu Ubayo, 15 years old, Abdul Aziz Suleiman, 28 years old, and Rabiu Ganjuwa, 16 years old, all of Gyale. They were the owners of the shops, taken to an unknown destination.”

The PPRO added that, “On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Banchi State Police Command, Sani Omolori-Aliyu, instructed D.P.O., Alkaleri, and other relevant state security agencies, such as the vigilance group and the hunters group, to lead a patrol, special hunters were deployed to the scene.”

“Presently, the area was calm, but our operators were still combing the bushes to see if they could be able to rescue the people that were kidnapped and possibly effect their rescue. We are waiting for a response, and possibly arrest the perpetrators of these dastardly act,” he added.

Wakil assured the people that, “The Command, under the amiable leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, is not relenting on its oars. It is putting some sort of necessary valve to checkmate the excesses of these crimes and criminality of kidnapping in the area.”

According to him, “So far, so good. Presently, the area is relatively calm. People are going about their lawful businesses. We will make use of the Command and other special hunters who are still in the bush, combing the bush, to make a possible arrest.”

Meanwhile, gunman suspected to be an assassin has killed the Vice Chairman of Obelle Council of Chiefs, in Obelle town, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the suspect traced the victim, Chief Dabrison, to the venue of his meeting with other chiefs in the community, Saturday evening.

It was further learnt that the suspect invaded the venue of the meeting in the community on a motorbike, shot his target dead and left the scene without confrontation from anyone.

One of the deceased’s son, who did not disclose his name, narrated: “The young man came on motorbike, shot my father twice, confirmed his dead before he left.”

Already, residents of the Obelle are deserting the area in fear of being attacked by an unknown gunmen.

In a similar development, the Rivers State Police Command said is investigating a suspected cult-related incident that resulted in the death of a student in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

In a statement the spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the victim, 300 level student of Ignatius Ajuru University, Port Harcourt was killed on Saturday, at about 11:30am.

She said: “On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at about 11:30am a report was received at the Rumuolumeni Police Station that one Julius Okpor, a 300-level student of Ignatius Ajuru University and an indigene of Okposi in Ogba/Egbema Local Government Area, was allegedly shot by members of a rival cult group.

“The tragic incident occurred around Cecilia Road, Rumuolumeni. Police operatives immediately visited the scene and the victim was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), where he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.”

Iringe-Koko said preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be connected to ongoing rival cult activities, adding that the Command has launched a full-scale investigation to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has assured the public that efforts are underway to clamp down on cultism and restore peace in the area.

He also called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with the police by providing credible information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.