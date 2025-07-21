Foremost Capital Surpasses N60bn in Assets Within 6 Months

Kayode Tokede

Foremost Capital Limited, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-licensed asset management company, has recorded a major feat in its investment drive with its Assets Under Management (AUM) surpassing N60 billion within six months of operations.

The company is offering a diverse range of conventional and Shariah-compliant investment products, including portfolio management, fund management, liquidity optimization, and financial advisory services.

The impressive performance of the innovation-driven investment company, now currently redefining wealth creation for clients across Nigeria and beyond, is coming at a time when many investors are pulling out their funds from other entities.

Speaking on the achievements of the client-focused and futurist company, the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Emmanuel Akehomen, told journalists at the sidelines of an investment forum held weekend in Abuja that the vision of the Board is to transform Foremost Capital into Africa’s most trusted and innovative asset manager, pioneering the convergence of conventional and ethical Investment solutions to unlock sustainable value for clients.

He explained: “The unparalleled growth recorded in the short span of its operations has continued to solidify the company’s position not as a new entrant, but as a purpose-driven and performance-oriented market player that is determined to be at the forefront of the asset management industry in Nigeria.

“Our company operates with an unwavering commitment to transparency, client success, and strategic transformation, admirable traits that continue to distinguish it in a crowded marketplace.

“Within the first 6 months of operations, we have been able to surpass N60 billion in Assets Under Management, a clear testament to the confidence that investors have demonstrated in the products and services offered by the company”, the investment expert added.

According to Akehomen, Foremost Capital’s strategic mission is to revolutionize the asset management landscape in Nigeria through innovation, discipline, and a client-first philosophy, with a bold vision to bridge the gap between conventional and ethical investments.

On the management’s future plans for the company, he hinted that the company would soon launch some Naira and USD-denominated Mutual Fund products, spanning both conventional and Shariah-compliant structures.

He disclosed that to achieve robust investor satisfaction, the mutual funds products would be complemented by the launch of an App to provide sustainable and competitive risk-adjusted returns and seamless service delivery to its rapidly growing clients.