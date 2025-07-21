FG Urged to Provide Internet Connectivity across NigeriaWith USPF 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The federal government has been tasked to utilise the Universal Services Provision Fund (USPF) to build key network infrastructure across the country in order to provide Internet connectivity.

Paradigm Initiative, an organisation dedicated to digital literacy and accessibility stated this during the launch of a new board game, known as Digital Rights and Inclusion Board Learning Experience (DRIBLE).

Speaking, the Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative, Mr. Gbenga Sesan, said, people should demand that the government utilise the USPF to provide infrastructure needed for Internet connectivity across the country.

He argued that state’s government must attract Internet access to their state by making lane cable more cheaper, noting that the federal government must invest in providing critical infrastructure for internet connectivity in the country .

According to him, “And one of the solutions that we have proposed, which is very clear, is that there’s something called the Universal Services Provision Fund (USPF) that Nigeria has; it has millions of dollars that you can spend. Instead of using it to fund the political dream of politicians, use it to extend access. There is no reason why any campus in Nigeria today, even those of them inside villages, there’s no reason why they should not be connected by fiber.”

Commenting, the Chief Operating Officer, Paradigm Initiative, Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu, said, “The goal of the learning experience would be instrumental in raising awareness of digital rights among the youth, building their capacity to address digital rights and inclusion issues in their communities.

“It’s a learning experience for players to learn about digital rights and inclusion issues, which include opportunities, challenges, barriers, impacts on the community. It’s a training tool as well that we use to train stakeholders.”