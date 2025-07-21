Face of Salt City (3.0) Enters Eviction Stage as Contestants Battle for Spotlight

The heat is on in the Face of Salt City 2025 (3.0) competition as the highly anticipated online talent showcase enters its eviction stage. With registration now closed, the platform has moved into a crucial phase where contestants with low votes and underwhelming creative performances face elimination.

Organized by SaltCity Connect, a fast-rising digital community focused on friendship, visibility, and entertainment, the Face of Salt City platform is dedicated to uncovering and empowering Nigeria’s next generation of digital creators, influencers, and models.

This third edition has already seen impressive engagement across social media, with contestants showcasing their creativity through compelling videos, photos, and online campaigns to secure votes and community support. However, only the most engaging and consistent creators will continue their journey to the finals.

“This stage is designed to separate the curious from the committed,” said a member of the organizing team. “We’re not just looking for pretty faces—we’re spotlighting bold, talented individuals who can truly command attention and influence online.”

Through this social media-based competition, participants are evaluated based on vote count, creativity, originality, and audience engagement. The eviction stage serves as both a filter and a motivator—encouraging contestants to level up or risk being evicted from the race.

The 2025 edition has been proudly supported by a diverse lineup of sponsors including:

Take Loud, Cruzxchange, Muna’s Place, Onix Mobile, Prince Lotex Solar Company, Orji Exchange, Excel Exchange, Goalgetta, Wigs by Precious, Zoe Empire, G-Winz Unisex Salon & Spa, Dmark Interiors, Starlet Surprise, and Daezeglamour.

As the competition intensifies, excitement continues to build toward the final reveal of who will emerge as the Face of Salt City 2025 — a title that promises not just recognition but real growth opportunities in the digital and influencer space.

Fans and followers are encouraged to continue voting and engaging with their favorite contestants via the official SaltCity Connect platforms.