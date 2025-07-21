Buhari’s Passing is an Irreparable Loss, It’s Pain Beyond Words, Says Family

* Thanks Tinubu, Shettima, King of England, Others for role in burial, says it is comforting

*FG honours late president at national memorial service

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The family of former President Muhammadu Buhari, for the first time since his passing penultimate Sunday, released a public statement yesterday, describing his demise as an irreparable loss and pain beyond words.

Acknowledging the support and show of love by Nigerians across the board, the family specially appreciated all those who participated in the burial and prayers for Buhari.

The release by former spokesperson to the late president, Malam Garba Shehu, stated that the Buhari family particularly expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The family also thanked King Charles III of England, the United Nations Secretary General, governors, and other dignitaries, as well as all Nigerians for their prayers and role in the burial of Buhari.

The press release stated, “The most senior member of the Buhari family, the family of the late president, Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Mamman Daura has, on behalf of the family expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, the first lady, Senator Remi Tinubu for their role and that of government of the federation before, and after the passing of the former president.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words, but the general reaction and kind expressions give us the strength to cope with the loss of our esteemed family member and former leader of the country.

“It is truly comforting to receive such support from the president and the vice president, Kashim Shettima, who went to the United Kingdom, and here in Daura, for the days he and the ministers spent during the mourning period.

“These have instilled confidence in all of us to face this loss with courage. We are deeply grateful to the president on his thoughtful gestures in declaring a public holiday and renaming the University of Maiduguri after Buhari.”

The statement additionally said, “Our gratitude also goes to leaders of the various countries around the globe who either came in person, sent representatives, sent letters, or placed personal telephone calls to commiserate with us.

“Of special note were those of the King of England, King Charles 111, the Secretary General of the United Nations, the Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, the Chairman of the African Union, and that of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS countries, and our former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“The family is equally grateful to Vice President Kashim Shettima in his own person and his wife, and to all state governors, especially those of Katsina, the host governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda; Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, and all those who visited us in the UK and Daura from Adamawa, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Kaduna, Imo, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, as well as the several former governors, including Dr Peter Obi for their compassionate words of condolence.

“Your empathy has touched our hearts deeply, and we are truly grateful for your kindness. We express our deep appreciations to former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Architect Namadi Sambo, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as well as to the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Tajuddeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and the other leaders and members of the National and State Assemblies.

“We do sincerely thank the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and his predecessor in office, Boss Mustapha, the current Chief of Staff, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and his predecessor, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former and serving members of the cabinet in both administrations for their activities in these events and their comforting words.

“We are very pleased with the amazing gestures of our traditional leaders, notably the Sultan of Sokoto, the Shehu of Borno, the Emir of Gwandu, and the host emirs of Katsina and Daura, as well as the various emirs and chiefs from all over Nigeria and the neighbouring countries who came in person or sent representatives.”

The Buhari family stated, “We have been honoured by the large turnout of religious leaders, Islamic, Christian and of other faiths, community leaders, women, youth and politicians of various leanings whose surge in Daura was both challenging and reassuring.

“The family in Daura is also thanking past and serving security and intelligence, police and military leaders, permanent secretaries, and the rank and file civil servants, community groups and associations, civil society, and the media of communications.

“It expresses its appreciation to the nation’s business leaders who visited Daura, in the persons of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Isyaka Rabiu, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, and Kola Adesina.

“We also take this opportunity to thank the entire citizens of this country and those of other nations represented by their missions in Nigeria.

“All of Nigeria came out in force to bury Buhari and condole with us and pray for him. We are deeply grateful for the visits, the condolence messages, and prayers on him. We are thankful to all.

“We respect your prayers as I and the family go through this period. May the Almighty Allah bless and reward you all.”

FG Honours Buhari at National Memorial Service, Says He Exemplified Integrity

The federal government, yesterday, honoured Buhari at a national memorial service, describing him as a disciplined and principled leader whose life and service exemplified conviction, patriotism, and integrity. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stated this yesterday at the national church service, which was part of the activities observed to mourn the former president.

Akume, during the service, also charged Nigerians to reflect on the enduring legacies of the late president.

He said, “Though not perfect, he fought a good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. His legacy in national security, social protection, and institutional reforms – including the Petroleum Industry Act – will remain part of Nigeria’s development history.”

The SGF also commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the renaming of the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri, in honour of the late president’s contributions to national development.

He described the gesture as one that was not merely symbolic but also about inspiring future generations to lead with courage and sacrifice, as Buhari did.

The solemn memorial service was attended by the representative of President of the Senate, Deputy Senate Majority Whip Onyekachi Nwaebonyi; members of the National Assembly; Ministers; top government officials; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; retired Permanent Secretaries; and other dignitaries.

Similarly, the leader of Northern Regional Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Al Hassan Ado Doguwa, paid tribute to Buhari, describing him as a distinguished military leader and a committed democrat.

In a statement, Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano State, expressed his profound sorrow upon learning of Buhari’s passing.

Reflecting on the former president’s legacy, Doguwa said, “President Buhari was a mentor, a paternal figure, and a revered national icon whose impact will be remembered for generations.

“His integrity was exceptional, his honesty rare, and his character defined by dignity, purpose, and unwavering principles aimed at advancing Nigeria’s collective well-being.”

Doguwa emphasised that Buhari’s more than 60 years of public service were defined by discipline, honesty, and deep patriotism.