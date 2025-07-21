Bakare: Nigeria at Crossroads, Calls for Revolution of Core Values

*Declares our system not broken, designed to fail, no level of cosmetic reform’ll fix it

*Says nation needs moral overhaul, warns of country’s collapse

*Warri South legislature backs Tinubu, Oborevwori, Agbateyiniro for second term

Wale Igbintade in Lagos and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Fiery cleric and former presidential hopeful, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, in a sermon, said the Nigerian system was not broken, but designed to fail the people, adding that no amount of cosmetic reform would fix it.

Bakare said what Nigeria needed was a complete overhaul, a value revolution. He declared that the country was at a moral and political crossroads, and must now choose between collapse or complete revolution – not of bloodshed, but of values, structure, and leadership.

Ministering before his usually large congregation at The Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Bakare warned that the current political architecture was unsustainable, as it was propped up by corruption, tribalism, injustice, and impunity.

In the sermon, titled, “A Disgrace to Grace,” Bakare lamented the deterioration of Nigeria’s political system, describing it as rotten, unjust, and incapable of producing peace or prosperity.

He stated, “The system is not broken, it was designed to fail the people. And no amount of cosmetic reform will fix it. What Nigeria needs is a complete overhaul—a value revolution.”

He decried a situation where criminals were rewarded with office while men and women of integrity were side-lined or silenced.

Bakare said, “This country is bleeding. It is governed by men who do not know justice, who are far from righteousness. A nation that celebrates looters and punishes truth-tellers cannot survive.”

He called for a revolution, not one of arms, but of conscience.

According to him, “This is not a call to violence. This is a call to a new way of thinking, a shift from selfish ambition to selfless service. We need a new breed of leaders, visionary, righteous, competent, and just.”

Bakare also took a swipe at the Church, saying many religious leaders have abandoned their prophetic role in society in exchange for comfort and closeness to power.

He accused sections of the clergy of compromising truth, enabling corruption, and turning their pulpits into political platforms.

“How can we claim to represent Christ and yet remain silent in the face of wickedness?” he asked, stressing, “The Church must lead the value revolution.”

According to him, the revolution Nigeria needs must begin with an inward transformation, a revival of moral values, civic responsibility, and principled leadership.

Bakare said, “Until we realign our national values with justice, equity, and truth, no constitution or election will save us.

“The hour has come. The old order must give way to the new. We cannot build a great nation on a foundation of lies, greed, and oppression. The soul of Nigeria is at stake.”

Warri South Legislature Backs Tinubu, Oborevwori, Agbateyiniro for Second Term

Warri South legislative arm endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Agbateyiniro Weyinmi Isaac, for a second term in office.

The endorsement was carried out over the weekend, following a unanimous voice vote by members of the legislature after Agbateyiniro unveiled the detailed stewardship of his administration within one year in office.

Leader of Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Joy Ejumudo, who presided over the special plenary, explained that the decision by the assembly to endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori and Agbateyiniro for second term was consequent upon the excellent performance of the trio as chief executives at the federal, state and local government levels.

The Warri South Local Government boss, while presenting his scorecard before the councillors, prominent political leaders in Warri South, and critical stakeholders, disclosed that his administration had engaged a team of engineers to immediately commence the reconstruction of over 73 shops recently engulfed by fire at the densely populated Igbudu Market, Warri.

While stating that preliminary work had begun for construction of the affected shops, Agbateyiniro asserted that the rebuilding of the shops will go side-by-side with reconstruction of a building recently burnt at Odion Road, Warri.