Aviary Club Celebrates 29th Founders’ Day, Champions Youth Mentorship

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

As the Aviary Club of Nigeria celebrated its 29th Founders’ Day last Saturday, the organisation reaffirmed its mission to build a legacy of leadership, integrity and youth empowerment across Nigeria and beyond.

Founded on July 19, 1996, the Aviary Club has evolved from a small circle of friends into a global fraternity of professionals committed to philanthropy, civic responsibility and excellence in leadership.

The celebration, which spanned chapters nationwide and internationally, marks nearly three decades of sustained commitment to nation-building through service.

Speaking on the significance of the anniversary, President of the Club, Sir Odia Eromosele, in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja, described the day as “a moment of reflection, recommitment and rebirth.”

He said: “This month is more than an anniversary. It’s a call to realign with the values that brought us together—honour, integrity and service. Founders’ Day reminds us that we are part of something timeless and greater than ourselves.”

Eromosele said the Aviary Club’s story began with a handful of men driven by a vision to build a community rooted in moral leadership and social responsibility.

Among them, he said, was the late Elder Ropo Oloyede, the club’s first Elders’ Council Chairman, who laid the foundation for what has grown into one of Nigeria’s most respected fraternal organisations.

He was succeeded by the late Pastor Olufemi Martins (‘Baba Marto’), whose inclusive leadership style and national presence helped extend the club’s influence well beyond its founding roots.

While the club began in 1996, it wasn’t until 2012 that it adopted a formal administrative structure under the presidency of the late Mr. Frank Oru. His tenure marked a turning point.

“Barr. Oru did not just lead, he launched us,” recalled Elder Bayo Ali, who succeeded him. “He showed us that we could be more than a social circle—we could be a force for good.”

Ali (2013–2016) introduced reforms and financial discipline. His successor, Mr. Babatunde Olukoga (2016–2019), deepened the club’s cultural identity, while Mr. Bidemi Agbaje (2019–2023) modernised operations and embraced digital governance.

We needed to prepare the club for a new generation,” Agbaje said in his farewell address. “That meant embracing change without losing our soul.”

Under the current leadership of Eromosele, the club is now expanding its global footprint and accelerating its focus on youth mentorship, civic engagement and charitable initiatives.

“We are positioning the Aviary Club as a respected voice within global fraternities and service organisations,” he said. “We want to inspire, serve and lead—not just in Nigeria, but across borders.”

As part of its Founders’ Day activities, the club has launched new outreach programmes targeting young men with a message of integrity, discipline and leadership.

Eromosele urged the Nigerian youth to steer clear of cultism, fraud and gang violence, calling instead for a commitment to excellence and lawful citizenship.

“True leadership begins with integrity,” he said. “We want young men to be proud of who they are and conscious of the roles they must play in society.”

The Chairman of the Elders in Council, Mr. Segun Olusakin, also reflected on the significance of the day.

“The Aviary legacy is not just history—it is our compass for the future,” he said. “Our past is only as meaningful as what we do with it today.”

In line with this vision, the club has positioned itself not merely as a brotherhood, but as a partner in national development, actively supporting community-based programmes, mentorship forums and youth empowerment platforms.

This is not just about where we started,” Eromosele concluded. “It’s about where we are going and the lives we are changing along the way.”

As the Aviary Club of Nigeria looks to its third decade, its mission remains clear: to raise a generation of responsible, purpose-driven young leaders who can shape the future of Nigeria—and the world.