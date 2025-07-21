Anti-Terror War: Nigeria Not Proactive, Says Niger Security Commissioner

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The fight against Terrorism, banditry, and insurgency across the country is not yielding enough positive results because Nigeria is not proactive.

The country also believes in ” fire brigade approach to combat the menace”.

Niger state Commissioner for Homeland Security, Major General Garba Bello Abdullahi (retd), stated this in Minna at the weekend when he also said that areas under attacks by terrorists and insurgents were being left to face the problem alone.

“There is no collaborative approach to the fight, we leave communities concerned to shoulder the problem,” General Bello Abdullahi declared.

In addition, he argued that the country waits for terrorists to strike before countering their invasion, whereas “if we take the battle to them, we will succeed in pushing them out of the communities they have attacked”.

The retired military officer noted that if collaborative approach had been adopted when Boko Haram first reared its ugly head in Borno state and we all join forces to fight the undesirable elements, I am sure we will not be where we are today, but we left the people of Borno to face the problem alone.”

Insecurity is a Nigerian problem, everybody should rise and confront it,” he said but lamented that this was not the situation, adding that even to call for national Christian and Muslim prayers to ask for God’s intervention has not taken place.

“Today the terrorists have spread through the North East to the North West and North Central states,” he lamented.

General Abdullahi however said that to reduce the activities of terrorists and bandits, those he described as “frontline states should come together to set up a common force, have a common purse from where prompt attacks would be launched on the armed men and security operatives would be funded.” He said said individualistic approach to fighting and funding the fight against terrorism will not yield the needed result at the time required.

“We should also study and counter the modus operandi of the gunmen” he submitted.

Commenting on the recent invasion of Rijau local government headquarters, General Abdullahi said the bandits had been dislodged from the town and life had return to normal. there.