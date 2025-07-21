Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Commits N3bn to Upgrade of Health Facilities

James Emejo in Abuja

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation (AIG) said it has so far committed N3 billion to the upgrade of 23 health facilities across the country.

It added that four fully revitalised facilities are already showing outstanding results.

Speaking at the Africa Primary Healthcare Forum, hosted by the West African Institute of Public Health (WAIPH), Executive Vice-Chair of the Foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, further committed to improving access to quality primary healthcare across Africa.

She said through the Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP), developed in partnership with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), AIG is working to revitalise primary healthcare centres across the country.

As a faculty partner at the event, the Foundation led a plenary session on “Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): Leveraging Resources for Sustainable Health Systems”, exploring how stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors can help fix gaps in Africa’s primary healthcare and make services more accessible to those who need them most.

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede said, “Solving Africa’s healthcare problems requires bold thinking and new approaches to funding.

“We’ve seen first-hand how public-private partnerships, when designed with clear goals and aligned with government efforts, can make a real difference and help build stronger, more resilient health systems.”

She said in just eight months, immunisation numbers in these revitalised centers rose dramatically from 35 to 687, marking a 1,700 per cent increase.

Also, over 500 children under the age of five had been tested and treated for malaria, addressing one of the leading causes of infant mortality.

She added that antenatal visits surged by 1,200 per cent, ensuring that more pregnant women received the care they need.

According the foundation, the revitalised centers have recorded zero maternal and child deaths, demonstrating the life-saving impact of accessible, quality healthcare.

The WAIPH brings together leaders and experts to rethink primary healthcare in Africa, tackling service delivery challenges and exploring fresh, practical solutions.

Essentially, AIG is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare.