Usyk Blows Dubois Away to Reclaim Undisputed Heavyweight Title

 Duro Ikhazuagbe

Oleksandr Usyk last night further cemented his place as one of boxing’s greats by stopping Daniel Dubois in round five to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to dash Dubois’ dreams of being the first Briton to unify the division in the four-belt era.

Usyk, 38, put Dubois down twice in the fifth and the Londoner was unable to return to beat the count the second time round.

He also stopped Dubois in 2023 and extends his perfect record as a professional to 24 victories.

“I’m sorry [Dubois], it’s sport. My people wanted this win,” Usyk told DAZN.

“Nothing is next. It’s enough. Next, I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest.”

Dubois – who beat Anthony Joshua to defend his IBF title in September – tastes defeat for the third time in 25 contests as a professional, with each of those losses coming inside the distance.

Usyk reclaimed the IBF title, which was stripped from him just weeks after unifying the division in 2023, and added it to his WBA (Super), WBO and WBC belts.

“I have to commend him on the performance, I gave everything I had. Take no credit away from that man, I’ll be back,” Dubois told DAZN.

“I was just fighting, trying to pick up round by round. It is what it is.”

