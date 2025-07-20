Two Osun Senators, House Member Quit PDP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The senators representing Osun Central and Osun East in the Senate, Olubiyi Fadeyi and Francis Fadahunsi, and a member of the House of Representatives representing Ijesha South federal constituency, Sanya Omirin, have resigned their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though the lawmakers did not say which party they would move to, there were indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be their next platform.

Fadahunsi, a two-term senator, in his resignation letter, which surfaced on the social media, cited irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles ravaging the PDP.

The senator attributed his exit to ongoing internal conflicts and unresolved legal wrangling that have persisted within the party since the conclusion of the 2023 general election.

According to a letter dated June 12, 2025 and addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, Fadahunsi said his decision followed extensive dialogue with political allies, relatives, and trusted confidants.

Fadahunsi, who also heads the Senate Committee on Industry, expressed frustration over what he termed as enduring party instability at the national level, fueled by drawn-out legal tussles and fractured leadership.

“I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect, due to the irreparable, irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles that have bedevilled the party at the national level after the 2023 general election.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends. It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith,” the senator wrote.

Fadeyi’s resignation letter, dated July 12, 2025, was addressed to the PDP Ward 3 Chairman, Oke Ejigbo, Ila Orangun, Osun State.

The senator confirmed the letter, which partly read: “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“Irreconcilable differences and irreparable division that have emerged and court cases and counter court cases in the last three years, which have created factions in the party at the national level.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends.”

On his part, Omirin was said to have declared full support for President Bola Tinubu of the APC