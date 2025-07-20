Tinubu Leaves Abuja Today to Attend Awujale’s Eighth-day Prayer in Ijebuland

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to leave Abuja today for Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, where he will attend the eighth-day prayer for Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The Awujale of Ijebu, a revered traditional ruler, passed away on July 13 at the age of 91 and was buried the following day.

His burial, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, took place quietly in Ijebu-Ode, marking the end of a remarkable era of leadership.

The Oba, who ruled for an unprecedented 65 years, was one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers and a major voice in national affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that President Tinubu will be joined by Governor Dapo Abiodun and other dignitaries at the solemn event.

The prayer ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, one of the largest venues in Ijebu-Ode.

The event is expected to draw traditional rulers, political leaders, business executives, and religious figures from across Nigeria and beyond.

Earlier on Friday, the president paid a condolence visit to Kano, where he sympathised with the family of late elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Tinubu has intensified condolence visits in recent weeks following the loss of several high-profile Nigerians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari.

These visits reflect his commitment to honouring leaders who have served Nigeria with distinction and left a lasting legacy.

During Oba Adetona’s 90th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary, Tinubu conferred upon him Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, recognising his national contributions.

The Oba was widely regarded as a progressive traditional ruler who spoke truth to power and prioritised education and development across the Ijebu community.

In his journey to the presidency, Tinubu began his consultations with Oba Adetona, a gesture that demonstrated deep personal and political respect.

After emerging victorious, he returned to the Awujale’s palace to express appreciation, fulfilling a promise he made during the campaign.

In preparation for the eighth-day prayer, security has been strengthened across Ijebu-Ode, especially on roads leading to key venues.

Streets around Dipo Dina Stadium, the Awujale’s Palace, and his Igbeba private residence are now under strict surveillance by security operatives.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Amotekun Corps are positioned at strategic points.

Their presence is to ensure peace and proper coordination of the event, expected to attract thousands of mourners and well-wishers.

NAN also reports that several major markets in Ijebu-Ode will be closed on Sunday to honour the departed monarch.

Markets like Ita-Ale, Ita-Osu, and Oke-Aje will suspend activities to allow traders and residents to pay their final respects.

Locals describe the late Oba Adetona as a beacon of development and a monarch whose reign transformed Ijebu’s social and economic standing.

Many residents expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for choosing to personally honour the memory of the departed royal father.

Oba Adetona is remembered as a moderniser, champion of education, and advocate of good governance and accountability.

His reign helped position Ijebuland as a centre of excellence, attracting investment, scholarship, and tourism to the region.

As Nigeria mourns his passing, the eighth-day prayer offers an opportunity to reflect on a life of meaningful leadership and uncommon wisdom.