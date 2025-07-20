South Africa’s Banyana Sets up Mouthwatering S’final Clash with 

Super Falcons

D

efending champions of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa defeated hard-fighting Senegal 4-1 in penalty shootouts last night to set up another mouthwatering semifinal clash with Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Tuesday in Casablanca, Morocco.

Banyana Banyana and the Senegalese ladies were deadlocked as both regulation and extra time were tied at 0-0. But in the ensuing shootouts, the South Africans scored all four goals while Senegal only scored one and missed the next two kicks.

The winner between Nigeria and South Africa will tackle the winner of the other semifinal between hosts Morocco and Ghana in the final scheduled for July 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

This clash between Nigeria and South Africa should be payback time for the defeat Super Falcons suffered in the Aisha Buhari Cup here in Lagos and the opening game of the 2022 edition of the WAFCON in Morocco.

Since after those two defeats of Nigeria, Banyana Banyana have sort of bagged the bragging right of the best team in the continent.

Earlier yesterday, Ghana secured their place in the semi-finals of the WAFCON after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Algeria, following a goalless draw after extra time at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

The highly anticipated quarter-final clash was a tense and tactical affair, with both sides showing defensive resilience but unable to find the breakthrough in 120 minutes of play.

Ghana thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half when Stella Nyamekye found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Despite several efforts from the likes of Doris Boaduwaa, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, and Evelyn Badu, the Black Queens were denied by a spirited Algerian backline and goalkeeper Chloé N’Gazi.

Algeria, playing with determination and energy, also created chances, particularly through Ghoutia Karchouni and Marine Dafeur, but Cynthia Konlan in Ghana’s goal stood firm, making crucial saves during regular time and extra time.

With the match heading to penalties, it was Ghana who held their nerve from the spot. Cynthia Konlan emerged as the hero, saving efforts from Marine Dafeur and Inès Belloumou to give her side the edge in the shootout.

Josephine Bonsu, Doris Boaduwaa, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, and Evelyn Badu all converted for Ghana, while Sofia Guellati and Laura Muller were successful for Algeria. Konlan’s heroics ensured a 4-2 win on penalties and booked Ghana a place in the final four.