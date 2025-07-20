Soulful Vibes and Rhythms of Resilience 

Yinka Olatunbosun

A

prolonged period of yearning for music and an amazingly fast-paced night were the hallmarks of “The Tales of Expression,” a concert headlined by virtuoso trumpeter Nicholas Emeka, whose showmanship captivated the audience for most of the evening. Featuring a lineup of talented acts, including ClintonicStrings, Progress, Genevieve, The Folks, Preacher’s Kid, and Joseph Ojo, the event took place on Sunday, July 6, at Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos. Although it started about an hour behind schedule, the night kicked off with a rousing performance by Victor Odetunde, whose jazzy entrée set the tone with great drums and well-modulated backup singing. The energy became even more soulful with Linda 1nneka’s staccato-like delivery, punctuated by rap-infused singing that evoked comparisons to the multi-Grammy award-winning Lauryn Hill. Through her intro, Linda connected with the audience, presenting herself as a conscious musician who harnesses music as a powerful tool for self-expression, inspiration, social commentary, and personal growth.

She shared her personal struggles with the poignant phrase “2025 has shown me shege.” Her evocative lyrics and melodies resonated deeply with the audience, particularly with her song “Change,” which reflects pressing social issues. Linda’s performance was like a soothing balm, providing healing through her masterful storytelling and community-building techniques.

The highlight of the evening was Genevieve’s captivating performance of the famous operatic song “Habanera,” which was first performed by Galli-Marié at the Opéra-Comique in 1875. Genevieve’s mezzo-soprano vocals brought the audience through time, and her innovative rendition, layered with rap vocals from Ken, created an unforgettable harmony that elicited thunderous applause.

Despite technical issues with the sound output, ClintonicStrings arguably put in more effort than anyone else at the concert. His mastery of the violin seemed to take on a life of its own, elevating him to star performer status on the international stage. ClintonicStrings showed impressive resilience in the face of technical issues, engaging the audience with a captivating rendition of Michael Jackson’s classic “I’ll Be There”.

Headliner Nicholas Emeka made a legendary entrance, accompanied by drums, a heightened tempo, and a shimmering costume, delivering a medley of classics including Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” SZA’s “All the Stars,” Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” and Davido and Omah Lay’s smash hit “With You.” The Afrobeats-loving audience responded with a dancing ovation.

Emeka’s enthusiastic performance appealed to popular taste, becoming an instant anthem in the dimly-lit auditorium. He skillfully used flexible tempo to lift the mood of the audience. Building on the jazz tradition where musicians use tempo to create surprise and excitement, Emeka made a cakewalk of this technique in ‘Tales of Expression’ by masterfully creating a sense of tension and release, incorporating multiple rhythms and tempos. By seamlessly shifting between fast and slow tempos, he kept the audience engaged. A dramatic interlude of monologue gave way to a slowed-down tempo, which was then quickened again by Pharrell’s global hit “Happy.”

He ended his 30-minute performance with a burlesque-styled rendition of Asa’s “Be My Man.” Interestingly, all the performing artists were alumni of the Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) who self-funded their own concert. It’s striking that despite showcasing such exceptional musical talent, many Nigerian musicians still struggle for recognition. This raises important questions about the support available to young, classically-trained musicians who are pushing the boundaries of performance, yet remain grossly underfunded.