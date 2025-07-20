Rena Wakama Joins  D’Tigress Camp in Abuja

A

head of the FIBA Africa Women’s Afrobasket Championship slated to hold in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Head Coach, Rena Wakama, has joined the D’Tigress camp as team continues preparation in Abuja.

In 2023, Wakama made history as the first female head coach of the team and led D’Tigress to their fourth consecutive FIBA AfroBasket Women title, the first by a Nigerian female coach since the tournament began.

Under her leadership, D’Tigress also became the first African team, male or female, to reach the basketball quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning her FIBA’s Best Coach of the tournament award in the French capital last year.