Peter Obi Urges Govts to Prioritise Education, Health

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has urged governments at all levels to invest more in education and health.

He made the call in his goodwill message at the traditional marriage of Mr Peter Uwaezu and Precious Ante in Abuja on Sunday.

Precious is the daughter of Mr Offong Ante, a strong member of the Obidient Movement.

Obi, who was represented by Dr Moses Paul, the Secretary-General of the Obidient Movement, said education and health play vital roles in the development of the country.

According to him, it is important for the government to concentrate on education and healthcare, as well as the general wellbeing of citizens.

He said the government must care for the youth, women and the less privileged.

Obi also urged Nigerians to focus on competence when choosing leaders.

”I will continue to speak to Nigerians to never relent, to continue standing and insisting on what is right,” he said.

Obi said that Ante was his birthday mate and a strong stakeholder in the Obidient Movement.

“That is the reason I am here, to also be a part of the celebration.

”He is a man of vision, purpose and a serious minded person.

”I wish him a long life, good health and sound mind,” he said.

Ante, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to God on his 70th birthday and his daughter’s traditional marriage.

”Today is my 70th birthday; the same day my only daughter, Precious Ante, is being given out in marriage,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to God for the success of the ceremony.

Also speaking, his wife and mother of the bride, Joyce, said she was now fulfilled.

“This is the day I have been praying for. I am giving my daughter out in marriage and today is my husband’s 70th birthday. So I am happy.

“My husband is a good man, who ensures he provides for the family. I pray that God Almighty will uphold him, keep and continue to strengthen him to see more years,” she said.

She advised the couple to love each other and ensure they involve God first in all their affairs.

The first son of Ante, Emmanuel, said that his father had made an incredible impact on his children.

The groom, Mr Peter Uwaezu, said he was grateful to God for making the day a happy one.

”I pray the Lord will grant us all our hearts’ desires,” he said. (NAN)