PCRC: Protest Over Police Retirees’ Welfare Calculated Attempt to Discredit IGP’s Achievements 

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has dismissed the planned protest by some retired police officers as an attempt to discredit the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

PCRC National Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the proposed protest, disguised as a campaign for the rights of retired police personnel, was ill-timed and aimed at undermining the achievements of the IGP.

“It is a calculated attempt to distract and discredit the commendable progress being made by the IGP and by extension, the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“The PCRC holds in high regard the integrity, discipline and patriotism of our retired police officers.

“We believe they possess both the dignity and appropriate channels to express concerns without resorting to opportunistic or politically motivated demonstrations.

“They do not need intermediaries to speak on their behalf,” he said.

Olaniyan said the PCRC at all levels had expressed its support for the IGP over his ongoing efforts to reform, reposition and professionalise the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “We categorically distance ourselves from, and condemn in its entirety, the proposed protest being reportedly organised by some individuals and groups purporting to act on behalf of retired police officers.

“As a critical bridge between the Nigeria Police Force and the communities it serves, the PCRC recognises the visible and impactful strides made by the current police leadership.

“These include advances in community policing, intelligence-led crime prevention, and improvements in police welfare, discipline and accountability.”

He said the IGP had made significant improvement in respect for rule of law and protection of human rights, promotion of transparency and accountability and strengthening of collaboration with other security agencies.

The PCRC chairman said the current police leadership had also excelled in the strategic deployment of personnel and resources of the force to address security challenges in the country.

Olaniyan enjoined well-meaning Nigerians, civil society groups and public institutions to support the Nigeria Police Force and its leadership to better protect lives and property in the country.

He urged the IGP to remain focused and undeterred by the actions of those who seek to sow discord or erode public confidence. (NAN)