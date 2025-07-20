NASRE Supports Peter Thomas’ Family, Appeals to Don Jazzy, D’Banj, P-Square, Others for Help

The Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) has once again demonstrated compassion and solidarity by reaching out to the family of the late veteran entertainment journalist, Peter Thomas, popularly known as The Groove Master, who passed away on November 25, 2021.

Moved by reports of the family’s current hardship, especially issues relating to accommodation and basic welfare, NASRE directors led by Mr. Adetu Adebayo visited the widow and children of the deceased in the Ajuwon area of Ogun State. On behalf of NASRE President, Comrade Femi Oyewale, NASRE delegates presented a cash donation to support the family’s immediate needs.

During the visit, Adetu described the late Peter Thomas as a respected media figure who made remarkable contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry through journalism and publicity.

“Peter Thomas was more than a journalist; he was a movement. He gave a platform to countless entertainers and shaped the careers of many of Nigeria’s top musicians. His legacy lives on in the successes of those he supported selflessly,” Adetu said.

Peter Thomas worked with notable publications such as Fame Magazine, Global Excellence, ThisDay and The Punch. He was widely regarded as a trailblazer in entertainment journalism and played a key role in the careers of stars like Don Jazzy and D’Banj (Mo’Hits Crew), P-Square, K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma, Atawewe, KCee, Atorise and Presh, Yinka Best, among many others, either through impactful write-ups or direct publicity efforts.

In an emotional appeal, Mr. Adetu called on those celebrities, as well as corporate bodies and kind-hearted Nigerians, to rally around the family in their time of need.

“We are appealing to the likes of Don Jazzy, D’Banj, P-Square, K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma, and others who, in one way or another, benefitted from Peter Thomas’ golden pen to step in and support his family. This is the time to give back,” he urged.

He also relayed a message from NASRE President, Comrade Femi Oyewale, who called on public and private institutions to collaborate with the NASRE Media Foundation in supporting journalists facing tough life circumstances.

“I call on corporate organizations, public and private institutions, and well-meaning individuals to team up with the NASRE Media Foundation to support journalists who are struggling, in order to ease the suffering that often comes with the job,” Oyewale said.

Peter Thomas died after a long health battle. He was diagnosed with perforated intestines and underwent two major surgeries before passing. He is survived by his wife and four children, three girls and one boy.

Fighting back tears, his widow revealed that the family has been struggling to survive and is now being asked to vacate their current home. She expressed deep gratitude to NASRE for their consistent support, recalling that this was not the first time the association had come to her aid.

“I honestly don’t know how to thank NASRE. This is not the first time they’ve shown up for us. It means the world to know that people still remember my husband and care about our wellbeing,” she said.

She described NASRE as “a group of truly humane editors” who have restored some hope to her family during these trying times.

Among the NASRE delegates on the visit were Mr. Obarotimi Oluwanbunmi, Mr. Obadimu Adeyemi, and Mr. Owodunni Lateef, all directors of the association, who accompanied Mr. Adetu Adebayo to express solidarity and compassion to the family of the late journalist.