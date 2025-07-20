My Charity Organization is Not for Content Creating, Says Sister Salo

Salomey Ankrah, a Ghanaian-born content creator, actress and philanthropist, has explained why her charity organization is different from her content creating.

Ankrah, also known as Sister Salo, is a young brand influencer, an all-round talent, who is also a philanthropist and one of the fast-emerging young Ghanaians with massive followership on social media.

She has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, in addition to 24.8 million people who have liked her contents on the platform.

Sister Salo has 235,000 followers on Facebook, but apparently, Ghanaians are following the global trend of shifting more to the short-form video hosting company owned by ByteDance.

Ankrah graduated from Sefwi Wiaso Nursing Training as a professional nurse.

Sister Salo’s journey is a testament to her determination and creativity, overcoming shyness and cyberbullying to become a social media sensation.

Her unique comedic style and dedication have won her fans worldwide, and her future in content creation looks bright.

Reflecting on her journey as a content creator, Sister Salo said: “Cyberbullying was my first challenge, which I overcame with time. In my journey of content creation, I have achieved a lot in terms of financial aspects, popularity and fame. There are many challenges, such as hardly having free time because millions of people are waiting for new content. But the good part is that it paves the way for more fame and money.”

Her parents were unaware of her foray into entertainment until they saw her on television.

Sister Salo continued: “I own a charity organization called Salo’s Passion for Souls which was established in 2023. I have been able to change a lot of needy people’s lives and those who are disabled and sick. Having great testimonies of those I have helped for the past years give me joy and peace in my soul. I genuinely gift the orphanage homes and visit the hospitals to help those who cannot afford their hospital bills.

“I feel proud of myself for coming this far because content creation is not easy, but I fought for it and for the fame. I still haven’t reached my goal, but I’m super proud of my achievements.”