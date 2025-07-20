LP N’Assembly Caucuses Warn Okpebholo, Say Obi Must Not Be Harmed, Ask Tinubu to Caution Governor

*Niger Delta group condemns Okpebholo’s inciting remarks

*Police warn against planned birthday rally in Kaduna over security threats

Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Labour Party (LP) caucuses in the National Assembly have strongly condemned comments made by the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, regarding the safety of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi.

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has also strongly criticised Okpebholo, over his threat against Obi.

These came as the Kaduna State Police Command yesterday cautioned supporters of Obi against holding a rally in honour of his birthday in the state.

Okpebholo, during a public event on Friday, warned that Obi must not visit Edo without prior security clearance.

In two separate statements signed by Senators Victor Umeh; Ireti Kingibe; Ezea Okey and Tony Nwoye for the Senate caucus and Afam Ogene for the House of Representatives caucus, they described Okpebholo’s remarks as “uncivil, unconstitutional and unbecoming of a public official.”

The senators expressed grave concern over the Governor’s public statement warning Mr. Obi never to enter Edo State again without his permission, or risk the withdrawal of his security protection.

On his part, Ogene noted that Obi, like every Nigerian citizen, is entitled to move freely across the country without fear of intimidation, violence, or political persecution.

The caucus said: “Mr. Peter Obi’s philanthropic efforts nationwide embody his humanity and empathy for the people, transcending political affiliations, ethnicity, and other divides.

“Rather than being vilified or incited against, he should be commended for supporting human capital development in the nation.

“As a champion of democracy, nation-building, and sustainable development, Peter Obi deserves protection and support from all who share these values.

“What manner of example do we set for the younger generation, especially as regards public conduct, civility, respect for human rights and the rule of law, as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?

“How do we fight violence in the land, if as leaders we openly encourage intolerance, bigotry and anti-democratic tendencies, like the Edo State governor has publicly exhibited?

“If Governor Okpebholo could make such inflammatory remarks in a public setting, one wonders what kind of inciteful rhetoric he might be using behind closed doors against opposition party members or perceived enemies of his party.

“It is instructive that Governor Okpebholo uttered his infamous and satanic verses against Peter Obi at the defection ceremony of Hon. Marcus Onobun, a House of Representatives member who he had only days before threatened with the demolition of his house, for allegedly harbouring cultists.

“It would be interesting to ask Governor Okpebholo if he would still go ahead to pull down Hon. Onobun’s country home – which he had marked for demolition – now that he has forcefully coerced him into his political party?

“In fact, it is only in these climes that a governor would glibly boast about insecurity in his state, as well as lie about the death of citizens, without providing any shred of evidence.

“We, therefore, urge President Bola Tinubu to call the Edo State governor to order. And hasten to warn that no harm should come to our leader, Peter Obi, anywhere in Nigeria or beyond.

“The other day, it was Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state; today it is Okpebholo of Edo. If the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, thinks it can use scaremongering to halt the ever-growing popularity of Mr. Peter Obi, they better think again.”

Similarly, in a statement issued yesterday, and signed by NDC’s National Spokesperson, Mudiaga Ogboru, NDC described Governor Okpebholo’s warning against Obi was against Section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of movement to all citizens.

“Such divisive rhetoric undermines democratic principles and distracts from the Governor’s core responsibilities,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Police Command yesterday cautioned supporters of Obi against holding a rally in honour of his birthday in the state.

The spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, said intelligence reports indicate that some criminal elements plan to hijack the event to cause chaos and disrupt public peace.

In a statement, Hassan said while the command acknowledges citizens’ right to association and political expression, rallies remain suspended.