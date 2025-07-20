Kuti Sets New Record as Ojomu Clinches Maiden Title

igeria’s Matthew Kuti etched his name in history as the first West African player to successfully defend the men’s singles title at the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships.

Meanwhile, Ajoke Ojomu celebrated her first regional triumph in the women’s singles, marking a memorable outing for Team Nigeria at the event, which concluded last night at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Following Liberia’s withdrawal, seven nations participated in the tournament. Host nation Nigeria dominated the team events, defeating Ghana, Benin Republic, Guinea, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso.

Despite stiff competition from Côte d’Ivoire in the men’s singles, Nigerian players swept all the medals in the singles categories. Defending champion Kuti reaffirmed his supremacy by overcoming compatriot Abdulbasit Abdulfatai 4-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7) in the final.

In the women’s singles, Ojomu bounced back from her 2024 loss to compatriot Hope Udoaka to claim her first regional title. She defeated Sukurat Aiyelabegan in straight sets (11-7, 11-8, 11-5, 14-12), despite battling a leg injury during the match. Energized by the home crowd, Ojomu pushed through the pain to emerge victorious.

Earlier in the tournament, on Thursday, July 16, Nigeria’s men’s team reclaimed their title with a commanding 3-0 win over Côte d’Ivoire in the final. The Nigerian women’s team, led by Ojomu, also retained their crown with a flawless run, defeating Benin Republic, Ghana, and Guinea.

The four-day championship also served as a qualifier for the 2025 African Championships, scheduled for October 12–19 in Kigali, Rwanda.

After narrowly losing the 2024 title to Togo, the Nigerian men returned with renewed determination. Playing on home soil, the trio of Kuti, Taiwo Mati, and Abdulfatai dropped only one set in the group stage—ironically to Côte d’Ivoire—before powering through the knockout rounds to dominate the final.

Vice President of ITTF Africa West Region, Ferdinand Sounou, praised Lagos for hosting what he described as the best regional tournament of the year. He commended the city’s organizational excellence and the rising level of competition across the region.