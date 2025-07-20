Green House: Taraba Records First Bumper Harvest, Harps on Agricultural Technology

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Taraba State has celebrated its first successful Green House harvest since resuming operations and this marks what officials have described as a new dawn in agricultural innovation and sustainability.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Project Manager, Navon Gil, who described the harvest as a major breakthrough for Green House farming in the region, stated that the yield which included an abundant harvest of green pepper and cucumber, signals the resurgence of the once moribund facility and positions the state at the forefront of Nigeria’s technology-driven agricultural revolution.

“A new day has indeed arrived for Green House farming in Taraba. This technology has come to stay and is among the best in the world,” he declared.

He attributed the success to the “soil-less” farming concept employed at the facility—an advanced agricultural method that eliminates the need for traditional soil cultivation.

According to him, the innovation is poised to establish Taraba as one of the most agriculturally advanced states in the country.

Gil also praised the state government for reviving the project from the brink of collapse as he recounted that the Green House, once popularly known as the ‘Cucumber Farm’, had almost become defunct due to previous administrative neglect.

“But Governor Agbu Kefas reignited the waning flames and brought life back to the project. His decision to subject the complex to a thorough technical review marked a turning point,” he stated.

With the involvement of agricultural experts and strategic interventions, the farm has now reclaimed its place in the state’s broader agricultural transformation agenda.

Thursday’s harvest, Gil emphasised, is the result of relentless dedication, technical expertise, and visionary leadership. “With the success of this harvest, the sky is the limit. We are changing how agricultural business is done in Nigeria,” he said.

One of the project’s partners, Ohad Shiltman, reaffirmed the initiative’s commitment to meeting both national and local demands.

“We are not leaving the local market behind. Taraba residents will benefit directly from the harvest and the opportunities it brings,” he said.

Shiltman also highlighted the Green House’s role in capacity-building. With its proximity to institutions like Taraba State University and the College of Agriculture, the facility is expected to serve as a training ground for future agro-preneurs.

“This project is more than a farm—it’s a growth engine. It will create jobs, stimulate the local economy, and ensure Taraba becomes a hub for modern agricultural practices,” he concluded.