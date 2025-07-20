First Lady Leads Govs’ Wives, Other Women on Condolence Visit to Buhari’s Widow

*Tinubu remains our choice in 2027, says Daura Emir

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu yesterday shared a solemn moment to condole with her predecessor and widow of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajia Aisha Buhari.

This was during a condolence visit when she led wives of the leaders of the National Assembly, wives of state governors, wives of ministers, wives of service chiefs and other women to the residence of the late former President in Daura, Katsina State.

According to a statement issued by Mrs Tinubu’s Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi, the women who took turns to commiserate with the former First Lady, also offered prayers for the family and the repose of his soul.

A brief visit to the grave side of the late President for a short prayer was followed by a call on the residence of Buhari’s uncle and ally, Alhaji Mamman Daura.

Speaking at the residence, the First Lady described the late former President as an accomplished man who made his family, town, state and nation very proud.

Responding, Mamman Daura thanked Mrs Tinubu for the support and honour accorded the late former President Buhari.

At the palace of the Emir of Daura, HRH, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, the First Lady commiserated with the people of the Emirate for losing a worthy son.

In his response, the Emir emphasised that President Bola Tinubu remains their choice in the 2027 presidential election.