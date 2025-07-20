Fashola: Emergence of Opposition Coalition Shows Nigeria Not Becoming One-party State

*Says it’s unrealistic to expect LG autonomy from Nigeria’s constitution

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has stated that the formation of a new coalition led by opposition figures has disproved claims that Nigeria was tilting toward a one-party state.

This is as he said that it would be unrealistic to expect the local governments in Nigeria to function independently under the current 1999 Constitution.

Speaking during a television interview yesterday, Fashola described the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a reflection of democratic rights to free association and political choice, adding that Nigerians should respect such expressions. However, he questioned the party’s long-term viability and ideological depth.

He said, “Well, there are many things to take away from those developments. I think perhaps the first is that it puts a lie, a big lie, to the story making the rounds about eight weeks ago that Nigeria was going to become a one-party state because there is an opposition of some quality, whatever that quality may be.

“The second point to make is that it is a manifestation of a right to choose, a freedom of choice, and a freedom to associate, and one must respect that as I do.

“In terms of the political consequences, there are many things that I’m waiting to see. Gathering ourselves together and saying we want to change Nigeria, we want to remake Nigeria, is all very well and good.

“What is the compelling alternative message? Without a manifesto, without a programme of action, I can’t speak to how persuasive the coalition will be, but there’s still a distance to run.”

The former Lagos State governor also criticised Nigeria’s opposition parties for, in his view, abdicating their democratic responsibilities in recent years, stating that the country may benefit from what appears to be a reawakening.

“I respect the rights to associate, and Nigeria perhaps benefits from the reawakening of opposition from what has been a long slumber, if you ask me. The opposition essentially abdicated its responsibility over the last two years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fashola said it would be unrealistic to expect the local governments in Nigeria to function independently under the current Constitution.

He added that local councils cannot carry out their responsibilities based on the interference of the state Houses of Assembly and state governments.

He explained that the fact that the state houses of assembly make laws for local governments is an external influence that contradicts the idea of autonomy.

“The next thing, of course, is to look in the Fourth Schedule of the constitution and look at all of the responsibilities that are assigned to local governments, such as the operation of slaughterhouses, abattoirs for animals, cemeteries, building of rules, advertising hoardings, primary schools, primary healthcare centres, all of those responsibilities are dependent on one item, land.

“And to the extent that the state government controls land, which affects how the local governments will carry out these functions, I didn’t think that autonomy was intended. Now, if we decide that we want autonomous local governments, those are some of the things we have to free up if that is our decision.

“So, we must have an agreement, but as it stands, I don’t think that autonomy was intended. What I think was intended was some sort of collaboration, some sort of supervision, some sort of an oversight of the state over the local government, and that is inherent in what you will find in Section 162, which deals with the state’s joint local government account.”

Fashola further argued that the cases of many local governments defaulting in the payment of salaries and pensions of primary healthcare workers, primary school teachers, at the return of democracy in 1999, partly gave rise to a joint account between the states and the councils