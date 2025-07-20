Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh, Loses Brother

The Cosmas Oliseh family has announced the passing of Uche Levi Oliseh, who died on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the age of 51 after a brief illness.

Uche, remembered as a kind-hearted and vibrant individual, was a beloved son, brother, and father. He is survived by four children, his parents, and siblings, including Churchill Oliseh and Sunday Oliseh, former Nigerian international footballer and national team coach.

Sunday Oliseh also confirmed his brother’s passing in an emotional post on social media, revealing that Uche died after a brief battle with malaria. “It hurts so bad, like I have never felt before,” he wrote. “I have over a million things that I would wanna talk, laugh and do with Uche, but sadly I cannot anymore.”

The family has requested continued prayers and support as they mourn, adding that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.