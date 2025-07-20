Emami: Despite Increase in Monthly Allocation, Governors Not Doing Enough To Ameliorate People’s Suffering 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ayiri Emami, has said that despite the increase in the monthly disbursement from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), the state governors are not doing enough to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

Checks revealed that the FAAC disbursed a total sum of N1.818 trillion, being June 2025 Federation Account revenue to the Federal, states and local governments council.

However, Emami, who is also the Ologbotsere of Warri, said the governors’ inability to address the needs of the people in their various states has increased the pressure of the Federal Government.

To this end, Emami while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Abuja, therefore called on Nigerians to demand accountability from their governors.

His words: “A lot of these governors, I don’t think they are helping the situation, so that puts a lot of pressure on the Federal Government.

“If the Federal Government has taken off subsidy and the money is being paid to the state governments, the states are supposed to look at what are the needs of the people in each of the states, but I think the state governors don’t care, so everybody now focuses on the Federal Government.

“But I would suggest that the president puts an eye on what is going on in each of the states, since the allocation is being adequately sent back home to the state government.

“I don’t think the state governments are doing enough. It’s not by doing bridges and everything you can do, all the bridges and everything on the road.

“But without welfare, there will be hunger, so how do I ply the road, and that’s exactly what’s going on. Now, everybody will be shouting Tinubu. So the governors come, they do advertisements, I’ve done this road. I’ve done this thing, they don’t care how people feel. So most of this blame is supposed to be channeled to the state government.”

Emami appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the present administration, adding that the past administration failed to put the right policies in place to stimulate economic growth.

According to him, “To me, I don’t believe that anybody can fix Nigeria in four years with what we have on ground, but I think there’s going to be a lot of changes in the next two years.”

While he acknowledged the efforts by the Federal Government to mitigate the hardship thrown up by the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, he, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to give consideration to a rejig of his cabinet as he noted that some of his ministers have failed to meet up with the high expectations of Nigerians.

He added: “If he can fix our roads, which I think the Minister for Works is trying his best. And I also think that he has to reshuffle his cabinet so that he can have some vibrant people that will go and do the job. Because it’s not Tinubu that will go everywhere to do the job, it is the people you assign your portfolio to. A lot of people are sluggish, weak and I don’t think they’re even thinking well. Not more than four, five, ministers are very active. Sometimes, it is not all about the president. “