Cravinho: Insecurity in Nigeria, Sahel is Deeply Worrying to EU

Recently, the European Union’s Special Representative for the Sahel, Joao Cravinho, visited Nigeria where he talked about strengthening collaboration with the country on regional security, development and governance, as part of a reflection on EU relations with the Sahel. He also emphasised Nigeria’s pivotal role in the region, and the need to understand local perspectives and foster joint efforts to tackle insecurity, youth marginalisation and underdevelopment. Cravinho told THISDAY he is anxiously looking forward to the upcoming ministerial-level engagements that will help shape a deeper and more responsive partnership between the EU and Nigeria. Excerpts:

Y

our Excellency, let us start by knowing what brings you to Nigeria. How this visit aligns with the EU border strategy priorities in the Sahel and West Africa?

Well, firstly, Nigeria was my first port of call when I took office, which was on the 1st of December, and I came to Abuja early December for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit. Therefore, Nigeria was my first place to stop. However, at the time, it was not possible to engage in a deeper manner with the Nigerian authorities on the challenges of the Sahel. Since then, I have visited a number of countries, particularly those of the Central Sahel, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. It was time to come back and speak with Nigeria – the country that is the big giant of the region.

Moreover, I think Nigeria has a central role to play in this wide region of West Africa, including the Sahel. Getting the assessment of the Nigerian authorities on how they see the situation is very important.

At the moment I am working with colleagues in Brussels and with Member States of the European Union to reflect upon a new approach to the Sahel. This requires understanding the views of the main actors of the region. Therefore, what brings me to Nigeria is, really, a desire firstly to understand Nigerian perspectives and secondly to establish in which areas we can work with Nigeria in terms of our common interests in the Sahel region.

In what ways do you see EU-Nigeria relations contributing to regional stability, not only within Nigeria but across the Sahel, in the context of security, governance and development?

Exactly. I think those are the areas where we can work together: the European Union and Nigeria in order to promote regional stability. Insecurity in the Central Sahel is deeply worrying for us in Europe. Nigeria and other coastal countries are directly affected.

We shall dry up the sources of recruitment for terrorist groups, armed groups and organised criminal groups by creating conditions for people to have alternative options in life. We need to work together on development. We need to work together on security. We are currently operating on a fairly small scale but are willing to scale up with the four Gulf of Guinea coastal countries, Togo, Benin, Ghana and Ivory Coast. There is also an ongoing discussion with Nigeria about ways we can work together to help Nigeria confront its security challenges.

With Nigeria being a democratic country that has not had military rule since the 1990s and a country so influential in this region, we have every interest in developing deeper collaboration in development and security.

Earlier you talked about a new approach to doing things. I do not know whether you are aware of the increasing discourse around African solutions to African problems. From your point of view, how is the EU working to support locally owned peace-building initiatives and governance frameworks rather than imposing external models of engagement?

Well, firstly, I think you are absolutely right that it does not make sense to impose external models. I would point out, though, that when you talk of African solutions to African problems, not all problems are African. We have problems resulting from insecurity and organised criminality, also in Nigeria, that affect Europe, such as drug smuggling with the European market. So we have problems that are ours and that we need to address them with our African counterparts. Nevertheless, we are not arriving here with a recipe book of solutions. We come with open ears, working out how we can align with our concerns and those of African populations and governments.

Could you be specific about some interventions the EU is undertaking to address the root causes of insecurity and underdevelopment in the Sahel, and how Nigeria fits into your strategic plan?

In reflecting on our new approach, we focus on issues that align with our interests. When I say our interests, there is no contradiction with those of Nigeria or other countries such as Mali, because we share an interest in stability and security in the region. We seek to work even with governments we disagree with – those that arrived in power through unconstitutional means – by saying: we will not endorse how you came to power but we want your people to live in peace and prosperity and remain in their countries. A good example of EU support is the Ouagadougou-Abidjan corridor. Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire are not on speaking terms; when they speak, they use harsh language. What we are prepared to invest in is something of deep interest to the populations of both countries – the corridor.

Around 40 per cent of Burkina Faso’s population lives in that region. Investing in infrastructure there helps regional integration, enables people to bring their products to market, grants access to basic services and creates minimal levels of human security that offer prospects for the future. We are working with African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank on this significant investment.

Lastly, looking ahead, how can Nigeria and the EU deepen their partnership to address immediate security concerns and build long-term resilience through inclusive governance, climate adaptation and regional integration?

You have touched on three points at the heart of the EU’s concerns and are also very important for Nigeria. I had a very interesting meeting with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar about these issues. Climate resilience is a global reality, but in the Sahel climate change is advancing rapidly, impacting mobility and livelihoods. There is much we can do to support local authorities in improving resilience. We are ready to bring that to the table with Nigeria and other regional countries. On governance, Nigeria and the EU share democratic values. All democracies are imperfect and can deepen. Nigeria is interested in strengthening local governance, and we are fully available to assist. Regional integration is the third major theme. The EU has relations with all West African countries, but with Nigeria, we engage a nation whose influence extends across a vast region. That gives us a strong incentive to work more closely with Nigeria. Later this year, we hope to convene a ministerial meeting between Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Mr. Yusuf Tuggar and our High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Ms Kaja Kallas to address these topics and initiate specialised follow-up to make our relationship more productive and responsive to current challenges.

Is there anything you would like to add?

As the EU Special Representative for the Sahel, one of my primary concerns is the deteriorating security situation, which is why our focus must extend beyond purely military solutions. Military action is part of the answer but cannot address underlying issues alone. We need an integrated approach that looks at human security. Why are young men being drafted into jihadist organisations? It is not because of religious fervour but because they lack alternatives. We must focus on creating those alternatives, especially for young people.

In Africa, 65 per cent of the population is under 25, and in the Sahel 70 per cent is under 25 – the youngest population in the world. It is tragic to see so many lives wasted when these youths do not have the chance to realise their potential and instead find themselves on the back of a motorbike with a Kalashnikov. We all have a duty to do our utmost to prevent that.