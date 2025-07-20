Coalition will Use Anambra Guber Poll to Test Strength, Says ADC Guber Candidate, Nwosu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr John Nwosu has expressed hope that the coalition to reclaim Nigeria in 2027 is working perfectly.

Nwosu spoke to journalists in Awka yesterday during a thanksgiving service at the St Faith Anglican Cathedral, organized by his running mate, Dr Ndubuisi Nwobu, to mark the commencement of guber campaigns of the party.

Fielding questions from journalists on the hope that the coalition will stand, Nwosu said he has hope that the coalition will work, adding that it will play a major part in rescuing Nigeria from collapse.

He added that the coalition will use the Anambra governorship election to test it strength, but denied that he was solely banking on it to win the governorship election.

He said: “It won’t be right to say that I’m banking on coalition to win. I joined the ADC before the talks of coalition started, but I must tell you that the coalition will work, and will also work in Anambra State too.

“Everyday you see people resigning from other political parties and coming into the coalition. Members of the coalition are already closing shop in other parties for ADC, so what doubt do you have any longer?

“One thing you must know is that the ADC has been on for 18 years and it has existed even before the coalition. I for one, I joined the ADC before the talks of coalition, but what we are talking about is how to salvage Nigeria, and if it is the coalition that we need to salvage the country, we should all key in.”

Speaking about Anambra State and why he wants to be the governor, he insisted that Anambra under Soludo was not working, and needed to be rescued.

“Anambra is not working and you can see it yourself. From crude tax drive to insecurity, and using ‘aka odo people’ (tax collectors) to chase our people up and down, you will see that the state needs to be redeemed.

“I’m bringing e-governance to Anambra, I’m bringing technology to tackle insecurity. Using technology to tackle these things is not rocket science. I manage an ICT company; Jetlink, and we will ensure that things work using technology.

“Within six months of my government the issue of insecurity will be over. I will use the SHEEMS model (his manifesto) to make things work in Anambra,” Nwosu said.