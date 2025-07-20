Celebrating Creativity and Nostalgia 

Mary Nnah

isitors to Emmanuel Idowu’s solo exhibition, Echoes of Innocence, which opened on Saturday, July 5, were captivated by the artist’s poignant and thought-provoking exploration of childhood memories.

The exhibition, hosted by the Alliance Française in Lagos in collaboration with Absa L’Atelier as part of its 2025 Pan-African Gallery Exhibition Series, will run until July 26. As the 2023 Ambassador of Absa L’Atelier, Idowu utilised the exhibition as a platform to revisit his past and express his experiences in a poetic and emotionally resonant manner. The artworks, deeply informed by Yoruba mythology, bridged Idowu’s narrative with broader cultural themes.

The meticulously arranged exhibition featured artworks that explored the intricate relationship between memory and time, capturing the blurred moments between the past and present. Using impressionism and color separation, Idowu created a visual language that not only captured the essence of childhood but also prompted reflection on how these formative memories shape our adult lives. The artworks depicted children engaged in playful activities, such as swinging and climbing, evoking a powerful sense of nostalgia and contemplation.

Idowu’s unique blend of Yoruba philosophy and storytelling was showcased through the incorporation of symbolic objects, including books, flower baskets, and chickens. The flower baskets, filled with delicate blooms, represented the fleeting beauty of childhood moments, while the chickens symbolised continuity, transformation, and the passage of time. The books served as vessels of knowledge, reflecting the formative nature of childhood learning and experience.

In his remarks, Marc Brebant, Director of Alliance Française in Lagos, welcomed the collaboration between Absa and SAVANA, highlighting its potential to promote the creative arts scene in Nigeria and globally. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for us,” he said. “The Absa L’Atelier programme supports young African talents, and as a venue partner, Alliance Française de Lagos is thrilled to showcase emerging artists like Emmanuel Idowu.”

Brebant noted that the partnership would enrich the cultural landscape of Lagos, encourage the circulation of artists and ideas, and open doors for Nigerians to explore opportunities in South Africa and beyond. “By sharing our heritage and creations, we can enrich each other’s perspectives and foster greater understanding.”

Absa CEO in Nigeria, Sadiq Abu, emphasised the bank’s commitment to promoting creativity and supporting emerging African artists. “At Absa, we strive to help artists navigate the terrain,” he said. “If you’re an artist, you need international exposure, mentorship, and support – which is what Absa, through the L’Atelier competition, aims to provide.”

Abu added, “The creative sector is becoming an increasingly active part of Nigeria’s GDP, and Absa is proud to be partnering with the arts, bringing through the system promising young talent like Emmanuel Idowu.”

Dr. Paul Bayliss, Absa Senior Specialist and Art Museum Curator, praised Idowu’s art, saying, “Emmanuel Idowu’s work forces us as adults to revisit our childhood, capturing it in an authentic African tradition. He remains true to his roots as a Nigerian artist and his Yoruba culture.”

Dr. Bayliss also commended Idowu’s unique blend of traditional and contemporary techniques, which sets him apart from his peers. “By combining old-world techniques with his Nigerian roots, his artwork is reminiscent of the European Renaissance painters. This blend of skill and technique, while staying true to his heritage, is what separates him from his peers and positions him for a continental and global stage.”

In his remarks, Emmanuel Idowu expressed his gratitude to Absa and Alliance Française de Lagos for supporting his artistic endeavors. “I’m thrilled to be here, showcasing the body of work I’ve put together for the audience,” he said.

Idowu revealed that the inspiration behind the exhibition came during his artist residency in South Africa, where he conceived the idea for Echoes of Innocence. “The exhibition explores the theme of growing up as a Yoruba boy, delving into the methodologies and information passed down through generations that have shaped my artistic vision,” he explained.

With its unique blend of Yoruba philosophy and storytelling, “Echoes of Innocence” was a truly unforgettable experience. The exhibition not only showcased Idowu’s talent and creativity but also highlighted the importance of art in preserving cultural heritage and promoting cross-cultural understanding. As the art world continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see how Idowu’s work inspires and influences future generations of artists and art enthusiasts.