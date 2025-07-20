Bayelsa Gov, Diri, Decries Endless Amendments to 1999 Constitution

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has faulted the endless process of reviewing the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, at the weekend, when he hosted members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Constitution Review, Governor Diri recalled that he was a member of the committee when he was in the National Assembly from 2015 to 2020.

He expressed concern that successive administrations in the country had not implemented the committee’s recommendations.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that the exercise was becoming a waste of time and resources as every National Assembly session embarked on the same process without the recommendations being implemented.

The Bayelsa State governor expressed the hope that the current federal government would ensure that the ongoing review reached a logical end.

Diri restated the need for equitable distribution of the country’s resources and emphasised the injustice to Bayelsa State, an oil-producing state making huge contributions to the economy, in having only eight local government areas.

He said that for Nigeria to make progress, it must practice fiscal federalism and uphold justice.

His words: “I thank you for choosing Bayelsa to host the zonal public hearing on the review of our constitution.

“I appreciate the Speaker of the House of Representatives for sustaining this ritual, which I hope will come to an end one day.

“But this is not good for us as a country. We cannot be holding a Constitution review, and nothing comes out of it. It is becoming a waste of time and resources. I want to believe that this government has what it takes to implement the decisions that will be made at this time.

“I was a member of this same committee, and nothing happened. But I am hoping that the President we have today, who is a democrat, will implement the recommendations.”

The Bayelsa governor said the state was in a hurry to develop and that the concerted effort of everyone in government had resulted in the steady progress of the state.

He equally faulted those describing Bayelsa as a small state, noting that it is bigger in landmass than about nine other states in Nigeria.

“I do not agree with anybody who refers to Bayelsa as small. Bayelsa is big enough. It is unfair for Bayelsa to have only eight local government areas while others that are not as big have more. Let us stand for one another. This country can only develop when we operate true federalism.”

Earlier, Majority Leader and Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said his Team A, covering Edo, Bayelsa, and Delta states, was in the South-South zone to consult with people of the three states and hear from them on the areas that needed to change in the Constitution.

According to Ihonvbere, only a transparent and participatory process would guarantee development in Nigeria.

He commended Diri’s leadership style, which he said had brought development to Bayelsa, just as he is also providing leadership for the South-South region of the country.

He said the Bayelsa governor left an enviable legacy at the National Assembly, and as his former colleagues, they were not surprised by his performance in the state.

“Let me thank you for what you are doing in Bayelsa State. Leadership is at the centre of whether a country or state moves forward. You left your legacy in the National Assembly, and we are not surprised by the development of your state.

“Your focus and ability to prioritise the development of the people make us proud of you. You are providing leadership for the South-South, and we want to thank and encourage you to keep doing what you are doing.

“This committee represents Edo, Bayelsa, and Delta. Our goal here is to deepen consultations and listen to the people in their own zone. We are open to welcoming any contribution in any language.

“We believe that with a consultative and transparent approach, we will have a more robust perspective on how people see our Constitution,” Ihonvbere stated.