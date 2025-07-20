  • Sunday, 20th July, 2025

Atalanta Irritated by Inter Milan’s  €40m Bid for Lookman

Sport | 1 hour ago

Atalanta are far from impressed with the €40million bid Inter Milan are offering after agreeing personal terms with Ademola Lookman.

According to Italian news outlet, Tuttomercato,  the offer by Inter Milan for the Super Eagles forward to move on loan with an obligation to buy, describing it as insulting.

Atalanta consider Inter Milan offer insignificant and are irritated by the proposal, viewing it as an affront to their best player.

Ademola Lookman has agreed to a five-year contract with Inter, to earn Four Million Euros per season, and has expressed his preference for joining Inter.

The reigning African Player of the Year has been linked with top clubs across Europe, from Barcelona to Arsenal.

