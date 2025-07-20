Anambra PDP Governorship Candidate Jude Ezenwafor Shot in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the upcoming Anambra State election on November 8, 2025, has reportedly been shot by gunmen in Abuja.

Sources say the attack happened on Friday night near Wuse 2 as Ezenwafor was on his way home from an appointment. He was seriously injured in the incident.

Ezenwafor, a real estate developer based in Abuja who emerged unopposed as the PDP candidate, is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital. Doctors are preparing to carry out surgery to remove bullets from his body.

Two other people who were with him at the time also suffered injuries and are being treated.

The reason for the attack and the identities of the shooters are still unknown. Police investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “I am not aware. I have not been informed.”

Meanwhile, PDP insiders said the incident could affect the party’s campaign plans, depending on how serious Ezenwafor’s injuries are and how soon he can recover