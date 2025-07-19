With SAGLEV’s Launch of MHERO 917 EV SUV, Africa’s Electric Revolution Takes Root in Nigeria 

Bennett Oghifo

SAGLEV Electromobility Company Limited has officially launched its flagship full-size luxury EV, the MHERO 917.

The MHero 917, manufactured by the Dongfeng Motor Corporation, is one of the electric vehicles assembled by SAGLEV at its plant in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The M-Hero 917 is a full-size off-road luxury SUV built for extreme performance and control. It features over 1000 horsepower, a four-motor all-wheel-drive system, and advanced off-road capability.

The body is built for strength and utility. The cabin is designed for comfort and technology. It handles rough terrain, deep water, steep

slopes, and city roads with the same power and stability.

This vehicle combines electric performance, rugged design, and smart features in one solid package, according to SAGLEV INC.

At the MHERO 917’s launch at the Alliance Francaise in Ikoyi, Lagos, during the week, the CEO of SAGLEV INC, Dr. Sam Faleye, said it was a celebration of a vision realised, stating, “A vision

born out of the belief that Africa-and particularly Nigeria-can lead the global transition to clean,

smart, and sustainable transportation.

“SAGLEV is proud to be West Africa’s first and only dedicated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer,

and we are doing it right here in Nigeria.”

Falaye said, “From compact EVs for ride-hailing to luxury models, commercial pickups, mid-sized sedans, buses,

and cargo vans-we have developed and now assemble 16 models across five distinct business

lines: Ride-Hailing & eMobility Services; Corporate & Commercial Fleets; Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery; Mass Transit – BRT Buses & Mini EV Buses; and Private EV Buyers – from entry-level to premium.

“Every single EV we produce is a testament to the innovation, resilience, and excellence of Nigerian and African engineering.”

He said the MHERO 917, their newest luxury all-electric truck, is the pinnacle of style, performance, and

green technology. “It represents a bold statement that African consumers deserve the best-and that

luxury can be electric, and proudly African.

“But this is just the flagship. We have also designed EVs so affordable that they now compete favorably-even beat-the prices of many petrol cars and even used ICE luxury vehicles.

“All our vehicles are assembled in Nigeria, creating jobs for engineers, technicians, logisticians, and

young people across our growing value chain.

“We are proud to support:

– Local job creation

– Technology transfer

– Import substitution

– Cleaner air and fewer emissions for our cities.

“Lagos State in particular stands to benefit economically, environmentally, and socially from

SAGLEV’s deepening investments and partnerships.”

He invited investors, entrepreneurs, and partners to tap into the company’s growing ecosystem, saying investor can “Own EVs and lease them to verified ride-hailing drivers; and Electrify your business fleets and cut operational costs; Invest in EV logistics and delivery services; and Develop charging infrastructure and support solutions.”

He described this as a generational opportunity to shape the future of transportation and industry in Africa.

He said, “At SAGLEV, we are not just building vehicles. We are building a movement, a new industry, and a better future. A future that is: Sustainable; Locally driven; and Globally competitive.”

Dongfeng Representative, Cherry Cao said, “20 years ago, the original MHero military vehicle won China’s National Science and Technology Progress award. Today, the same battlefield DNA has evolved into a premium all electric brand dedicated to the civilian market. Built on our fully self developed anti-intelligent off road architecture, we have pioneered an entirely new segment that combines luxury electrification and extreme off road capability.”

She said the M Hero 917 is the first production model on this architecture, and the world’s first premium electric offroader available, both in pure electric and extended range version and with over 1000 horsepower and a zero to 100 kilometers per hour range of just 4.2 seconds.

MHero 917, she said, delivers risk taking performance key innovations such as Morris import chassis, mega power electric drive train M ATS, all terrain intelligence systems and rear wheel steer by wire allowed it to move seamlessly from city streets to any terrain, weather scrolling 45 degree rough places, 4090 centimeters of water or powering straight up to 1000 meter heavily fit in the tender desert.

Its interior features are: Genuine Nappa leather seats, electrically adjustable, heated, ventilated, massage function; electrically adjustable steering wheel;

• 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (driver);

• 15.6-inch central touchscreen (dashboard);

• 12.3-inch display (front passenger);

• Head-up display;

• Voice control;

• Digital keys

Audio and Connectivity;

• 16 Dynaudio Confidence speakers;

• Wi-Fi hotspot;

• 5 USB and USB-C ports;

• 220V outlet (2.2 kW power); and bluetooth.

Comfort Features:

• Automatic air conditioning with multi-zone control

• Air purifier with PM2.5 filter and negative ion generator

• Car fragrance system.

Specifications:

Performance

• Dual Options:

• 4 e-Motor Drive (800 kW, 1400 Nm torque, 0–100

km/h in 4.2s)

• 3 e-Motor + 1 Petrol Engine (600 kW, 1050 Nm torque)

• Massive Wheel Torque: Up to 16,200 Nm

• WLTP Range:

• EV Model: ≥450 km

• Hybrid Model: ≥750 km

• DC Fast Charging: 30–80% in under 47 min

• All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Switching

Off-Road Power

• Adjustable Ride Height: +105 mm for extreme terrains

• Ground Clearance: Up to 335 mm

• Crab-Walk Mode

• Creeping Mode

• Transparent Chassis View

• Differential Locks: Front, Rear, Center

• Max Fording Depth: 900 mm

• Climbing Power: 100% slope

• Rear Wheel Steering: 10.6°

• Drive Modes: Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock, Wading

Safety & Driver Aid

• Full Airbag Coverage: Front, Side, Curtain

• 360° Camera with Blind Spot & Cross-Traffic Alerts

• Auto Emergency Braking + Forward Collision Warning

• Lane Assist + Lane Departure Warning

• All-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control

• Traffic Sign Recognition + Highway Assist

• Hill Assist + Descent Control.