WATRA Appoints Aboki Member of International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience

Bennett Oghifo

The Executive Secretary of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), Mr. Aliyu Aboki, has been appointed as a member of the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience, according to a statement by the Assembly.

A statement said the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience, was established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), with a mandate to enhance the resilience of submarine telecommunication cables, which carry over 95 per cent of the world’s Internet traffic, supporting financial transactions, education, government services, e-commerce, and digital health, among others.

This is a strategy by the IPU to find a lasting solution to marine cable disruption incidence across the globe through the establishment of the Advisory Body, which has 40 members, including Ministers, Heads of Regulatory Authorities, industry executives, and senior experts on the operations of telecommunication cables.

The body is co-chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and Prof. Sandra Maximiano, Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority of the Republic of Portugal (ANACOM).

“Aboki brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive regional perspective to the Advisory Body’s mission,” WATRA said in the statement.

“His appointment provides an opportunity for the region to contribute meaningfully to shaping global best practices for the deployment, maintenance, and protection of submarine cables, ensuring a stable and resilient digital ecosystem for millions across the continent.”

After his appointment, Aboki said, “This appointment to the International Advisory Body on Submarine Cable Resilience presents an opportunity to strengthen global collaboration and bring the perspectives of West Africa to the forefront of discussions on protecting these crucial infrastructures.”

Giving his thoughts on the recent hitches in telecommunications services across West Africa, Aboki said “The recent disruptions to telecommunications services across West Africa, caused by damage to vital submarine cables, underscore the fragility of our digital infrastructure.

“These incidents, which affected countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Liberia, resulted in significant connectivity issues and highlighted the urgent need for enhanced resilience in our submarine cable systems.”