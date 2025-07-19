UNFPA Wants Family-friendly Policies By Govt To Help Parents Create Balance Career 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has urged governments at all levels to create family-friendly policies including affordable and accessible childcare, generous and flexible parental leave and promotion of fathers’ participation in care-giving can help prospective parents balance career and family goals.

Dr. Natalia Kanem, the UNFPA Executive Director, stated this yesterday during the commemoration of the 2025 World Population Day with the theme ‘Empowering Young People To Create The Families They Want In A Fair And Hopeful World’ organised by the state government.

She stated that ensuring access to sexual, reproductive health and rights is a cornerstone for sustainable, inclusive societies, adding that this would give them the hope for a better tomorrow supportive of their choices and protective of their rights and where they, and their children would thrive.

Represented by Deborah Tabara, the Gender, Reproductive Health Analyst of UNFPA in Bauchi, Kanem reiterated the commitment of the fund in partnering with the state government.

She said the partnership would harness the dividend of the state’s youthful population in developing programmes, strategies, plans, and budgets that promote inclusivity and equality.

“UNFPA remains an agency for reproductive health and our mission is to deliver a world where all pregnancy is wanted, all maternal birth safe and all young persons achieve their potentials.

“Family-friendly policies including affordable and accessible childcare, generous and flexible parental leave, and promotion of fathers’ participation in care-giving can help prospective parents balance career and family goals.

“Investing in comprehensive sexuality education is another imperative that supports informed choices.

Intergenerational understanding is crucial to build trust and strengthen solidarity and fairness across generations,” she said.

Also speaking, state Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, Hajiya Amina Katagum, said that this year’s theme called for considerations on the crucial role young people play globally, in Nigeria and in Bauchi State.

Represented by Abubakar Bununu, Special Adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on Multilateral Coordination, Katagum added that it recommended that government and stakeholders listen to young people and respond to their needs and desires.

She explained that this would contribute positively to the development of their societies and create the families they want.

“It is our responsibility as governments, the private sector and other key stakeholders to build a more equitable, sustainable and caring world where young people are empowered to pursue the lives they want for themselves and their families,” she stated.