Tinubu Has Done More for Niger Delta Than Any Other Region, Says Group

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group, Niger Delta Progressives Alliance, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration has delivered more tangible benefits to the Niger Delta than any other region in its first two years.

The assertion was made during a high-level reflection and scorecard session organised by the group in Port Harcourt, themed ‘Two Years of Stewardship: Tinubu’s Footprint in the Niger Delta, Legacy in Motion’.

Convener of the group, Mr. Victor Udoh, said the evaluation was necessary to assess how President Tinubu’s policies have directly impacted the oil-rich region.

“The Niger Delta Progressives Alliance decided to take a look at how well the two-year mandate given to President Ahmed Tinubu has been for Nigerians and specifically in the Niger Delta. That’s our reason for organizing the programme,” Udoh said.

He stated that the Tinubu administration has, more than any other, implemented deliberate policies benefiting the region—from oil sector reforms to development-focused governance.

“There is full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, a proper deregulation of the petroleum sector that gives investors more confidence, and the expansion of pipeline surveillance engagement from a militarised structure to a corporate social responsibility approach,” he said.

According to him, the reduction in militarisation and a shift in perception from hostility to justice has brought renewed engagement with communities, pointing to projects such as the Ogoniland cleanup and the proposed Federal University of Environmental Sciences in Ogoni.

“The stabilisation of NDDC leadership is another milestone. The NDDC has never been this stable, and that stability has become the foundation for real intervention,” Udoh added.

Addressing the economic impact of Tinubu’s policies, Udoh acknowledged the hardship but defended the President’s reforms as necessary.

“Globally, inflation has been on the rise due to trade and geopolitical factors. Nigeria has felt this, but from President Tinubu’s own policies—like subsidy removal and forex market regulation—we see the bold decisions of a leader willing to face tough times,” he said.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Mr. Jato Abido of the Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide stressed the need to prioritise youth-specific programmes through the NDDC.

“The future of President Tinubu’s administration rests on youth investments. We are saying that NDDC should roll out region-specific development schemes for Niger Delta youths,” he said, while commending the Alliance for organising the forum.

His Royal Majesty, Eze Stanhope Okeorji, Agadaba of Amato community in Obingwa, Abia State, acknowledged the President’s efforts but called for more urgent relief for the suffering masses.

“President Bola Tinubu is trying his best, but we need more from him. I want to appeal that those close to him should tell him Nigerians are suffering. The President needs to do more for the people,” the monarch said.

Derefaka Ajubo, Chairman of the event’s Planning Committee, warned against what he described as regional bias against a southern presidency.

“There is always a coalition from the North any time there is a President from the South. Throughout Buhari’s eight years in power, there was no such coalition. Now they’ve formed one to remove Tinubu—and we won’t accept that,” he said.

“Between now and 2027, the South will be very happy with the impact of Tinubu’s administration in the Niger Delta,” Ajubo declared.

The forum ended with a call for increased federal responsiveness, alternative livelihoods for Niger Delta youths involved in artisanal refining, economic empowerment for women, agricultural development and accelerated regional development to match the people’s expectations.