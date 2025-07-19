Taraba Green House Celebrates First Bumper Harvest, Harps on Agricultural Revolution 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The management of Taraba State Green House has in a historic event celebrated the first bumper harvest of its farm produce since the resumption of its operations.

In the robust production which was in green pepper and cucumber, management of the Green House said it is set to play a dominant role in new innovation and technology and has harped on agricultural revolution.

Speaking on the development yesterday in Abuja, the Project Manager, Mr. Gil Navon, said the technology which is the “soilless” concept of farming is set to place Taraba State as the leading agricultural advanced state in the country.

Navon said the state government was strategic in ensuring the project did not die from past ineptitude and the technological process used for the farming process is the best in the world.

“Markets all over Nigeria have started reacting to the bumper harvest. The goal is to make the Taraba Green House the veritable source for all the needed vegetables, rich in nutrients and being the best product for sale and sustainance.

“Taraba State will also benefit immensely as the marketers target the national space. The initiative is not forgetting the local market and will ensure the state enjoys all the products and the residents also participate in the bounties.”

Noting that the event is the culmination of hard work, dedication, and consistency, Navon stated that with the first fruits of the latest upswing of the farm, the sky is the limit and he remains optimistic that the qualitative products from the harvest will change the way business is done not just in Taraba, but in Nigeria.

He added that the Green House facilities will continue to provide expertise and training for the home based agropreneurs.

According to him, the proximity of the farm to higher institutions of learning such as the Taraba State University and the College of Agriculture is not a mere coincidence.

He stressed that the farm will generate jobs and stimulate economic growth for Taraba State as the host of the complex