Pastor Adefarasin Unveils Global Worship-Anthem Vision with a Grammy Horizon

Tosin Clegg

At the just-concluded African Praise Experience (TAPE) 2025, hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin—Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House On The Rock—The Rock Cathedral overflowed with worshippers for a night of electrifying praise and unbreakable unity.

Mid-service, Pastor Paul announced an initiative that signals a new chapter for African gospel music on the world stage.

House On The Rock is partnering with leading international producers, engineers and creatives to craft a series of worship anthems—“soundtracks of revival”—designed to heal a generation and meet the highest global standards, including submission to the Grammy Awards.

“We are not just creating music,” Pastor Paul said. “We are releasing sounds that heal, stir faith and shape history. Yes, we believe they will one day win Grammys—because excellence honours God and inspires people.”

The songs are slated for release ahead of The Experience Lagos and will be captured in cinematic form during the event, delivering an immersive visual-sonic encounter for live and online audiences alike.

This announcement reaffirms House On The Rock’s mandate to lead spiritually and culturally through worship marked by both depth and innovation.

“We will not shrink back,” Pastor Paul concluded. “We will send forth sounds that revive nations.”