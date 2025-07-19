  • Saturday, 19th July, 2025

Pastor Adefarasin Unveils Global Worship-Anthem Vision with a Grammy Horizon

Nigeria | 52 minutes ago

Tosin Clegg

At the just-concluded African Praise Experience (TAPE) 2025, hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin—Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House On The Rock—The Rock Cathedral overflowed with worshippers for a night of electrifying praise and unbreakable unity.

Mid-service, Pastor Paul announced an initiative that signals a new chapter for African gospel music on the world stage.

House On The Rock is partnering with leading international producers, engineers and creatives to craft a series of worship anthems—“soundtracks of revival”—designed to heal a generation and meet the highest global standards, including submission to the Grammy Awards.

“We are not just creating music,” Pastor Paul said. “We are releasing sounds that heal, stir faith and shape history. Yes, we believe they will one day win Grammys—because excellence honours God and inspires people.”

The songs are slated for release ahead of The Experience Lagos and will be captured in cinematic form during the event, delivering an immersive visual-sonic encounter for live and online audiences alike.

This announcement reaffirms House On The Rock’s mandate to lead spiritually and culturally through worship marked by both depth and innovation.

“We will not shrink back,” Pastor Paul concluded. “We will send forth sounds that revive nations.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.