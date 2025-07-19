Onos Delivers a Night of Glory, Grace

Tosin Clegg

The atmosphere at Eko Hotel and Suites was electric and drenched in God’s presence last Sunday evening as over 3, 000 individuals from different walks of life gathered for a special event tagged ‘Adoration – An Evening of Worship with Onos.

The event was a powerful night of heartfelt worship and community, exceeding expectations, as it left attendees deeply touched and spiritually refreshed.

Headlined by the anointed Onos Ariyo, the night featured a rich blend of soul-stirring music and prophetic worship.

Right before the esteemed minsters came up a powerful line of gospel music, ministers ushered everyone into the night’s best leaving many charged up and ready for a beautiful evening.

The night was further elevated by the much anticipated lineup of extraordinary ministers which featured Greatman Takit, Godswill Oyor, Pastor Toluwani Odukoya, Atonye Douglas, Kayden Numbere, Khaya Mthethwa, and Bidemi Olaoba, each bringing a unique sound and depth that stirred hearts and lifted spirits.

From high praise to deep worship, spontaneous chants to corporate declarations, Adoration was more than a concert but was rather a divine appointment for the over 3,000 attendees. The sense of unity, faith, and hunger for God was tangible, leaving no doubt that the evening will remain unforgettable in the hearts of all who attended.

Following the overwhelming success of the Adoration worship event, Onos released a brand-new album of the same title yesterday. The 11-track project is a heartfelt extension of the worship atmosphere created at the event, offering listeners a spiritual journey through powerful lyrics, soul-lifting melodies, and deeply anointed sounds.

Titled Adoration, the album is a masterfully crafted body of work produced by the creative trio of Tag, Kayden Numbere, and Damilola Ayeni—all known for their excellence in music production. Each track is designed to elevate the hearts and minds of listeners, drawing them into deeper intimacy with God. With rich vocal arrangements, spirit-filled lyrics, and dynamic instrumentation, Adoration stands as a testament to Onos’ unwavering dedication to delivering kingdom sound with excellence and authenticity.

This new release not only solidifies her place as a leading voice in gospel music but also serves as a timely offering to stir worshippers around the world into a posture of reverence and praise.