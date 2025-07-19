FG Ramps Up Foreign Investment Drive As PEAC/PFIPC Partners Niger Delta Economic Summit

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In a bold step to deepen foreign investment inflows and reposition Nigeria’s economic landscape, the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) and the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), led by Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi, have forged a strategic partnership with the 2025 Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit (NDEIS), scheduled for September in Benin City, Edo State.

This collaboration, described by stakeholders as a major game-changer, brings unprecedented federal support and global investor attention to the summit, which aims to transform the Niger Delta into a hotbed of sustainable investment and industrial development.

The PEAC/PFIPC, a key federal body with a mandate to drive coordinated investment strategies and stimulate national growth, in a statement on Saturday, is expected to play a catalytic role in shaping the summit’s agenda.

With high-level government backing, streamlined policy coordination, and increased investor confidence, the upcoming summit is already generating serious momentum in both local and international economic circles.

The statement quoted Ambassador Kenule Nwiya (Jnr), Founder of the Regional Economic and Investment Summit and Festivals, as saying that the federal endorsement of NDEIS through PEAC/PFIPC’s involvement is a clear sign that the government is walking its talk on economic diversification and regional development.

Nwiya (Jnr) said: “The backing of PEAC/PFIPC is not only a stamp of credibility for the summit—it significantly elevates the conversation around investment in the Niger Delta.

“It ensures that our engagements are not just ceremonial but linked directly to national policy and international investor interest.”

Insiders said the summit is already unlocking strategic discussions with global investors, multilateral institutions and regional stakeholders.

A planning committee member revealed that with PEAC/PFIPC onboard, “doors previously shut to regional investment conversations are now open”.

“The Federal Government is clearly not just interested in policy creation but in forging action-oriented partnerships that can yield real economic dividends,” the official added.

This year’s summit is designed to address long-standing developmental gaps across the Niger Delta, with a sharp focus on sectors that offer high returns and long-term sustainability.

These include energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and the blue economy—areas where the region holds untapped potential.

The summit’s programme will feature high-impact investment showcases, focused policy roundtables and strategy sessions aimed at unlocking capital and catalyzing development.

It will also create a platform for new partnerships between Nigerian stakeholders and international investors.

Among the delegates expected at the summit are representatives from foreign missions, global financial institutions, government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as regional and continental development organisations.

With the Niger Delta long regarded as Nigeria’s economic engine due to its oil wealth, the shift towards diversified investment in the region signals a broader national ambition to build more resilient and inclusive economies.

Analysts believe the summit, if properly executed, could become a landmark event in Nigeria’s investment diplomacy.

Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi, who heads both PEAC and PFIPC, is credited with pushing a results-driven approach to investment facilitation.

Under his leadership, the councils have prioritized partnerships that are not only strategic but capable of yielding measurable outcomes.

This partnership with NDEIS is part of a broader move to decentralize economic growth by focusing on regional strengths while leveraging federal support to attract global capital.

“Real investment thrives where there’s clarity, coordination and confidence. What we are doing with this summit is creating an ecosystem where all three intersect,” a source within the PEAC/PFIPC office explained.

Beyond investment flows, the summit is expected to shape a new narrative for the Niger Delta—one that goes beyond oil to showcase its vast potential in agro-industry, maritime development, tourism and innovation.

With the credibility and policy weight that PEAC/PFIPC brings, expectations are high that the summit will not just end in dialogue, but in deals, development and transformation.

Observers said the move could also serve as a model for other regions in Nigeria, showing how strategic federal-regional collaboration can unlock development at scale.

As Nigeria looks to rebound from economic headwinds and reassert itself as a top investment destination in Africa, this partnership may be exactly the kind of high-impact alliance needed to chart a new growth trajectory for the country—starting with the Niger Delta.