Ethiopian Airlines Launches New Passenger Service to Abu Dhabi

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa and one of the fastest-growing airline brands in the world, has announced the launch of its new daily passenger service connecting Addis Ababa with Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.



The inaugural flight marks a significant milestone in Ethiopian Airlines’ efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Gulf region.

The new route was celebrated with a vibrant event held at Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, Chairman of the Ethiopian Airlines Board; Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines; senior Ethiopian Government officials; representatives from the UAE Embassy in Ethiopia; and executives from Ethiopian Airlines.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Tasew stated, “The launch of our new service to Abu Dhabi reflects Ethiopian Airlines’ strategic commitment to connecting Africa with the world. Through our collaboration with Etihad Airways, we are creating more opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism between our nations while offering our passengers expanded choice and convenience. This partnership is a powerful example of what can be achieved when two national carriers come together to unlock mutual growth.”



This new daily service to Abu Dhabi expands Ethiopian Airlines’ already extensive operations in the Gulf region.

The airline currently operates over 100 weekly passenger flights to 13 destinations across the Middle East and Gulf. In June 2025, Ethiopian also launched a new four-times-weekly passenger service to Sharjah.

With the Addition of Abu Dhabi, Ethiopian now operates flights to/from four airports in three cities in the UAE: Dubai, Dubai International Airport DXB & Al Maktoum International Airport DWC (cargo), Sharjah, now Abu Dhabi, the futuristic Zayed International Airport.



This new route is part of a landmark joint venture agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways, designed to foster closer cooperation between the two carriers.

The agreement supports joint development and expansion of routes between Ethiopia and the UAE and strengthens connectivity across their respective global networks. Ethiopian Airlines continues to fulfill its mission to bring Africa closer to the world through superior connectivity, service excellence, and strategic partnerships.