Anambra LG Chairman Begins Door-to-door Campaign for Soludo’s Re-election 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Shedrack Azubuike, has begun a door-to-door campaign for the re-election bid of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Azubuike said during the campaign yesterday, that the exercise was part of steps to mobilise massive support for Soludo’s victory in the November 8 governorship election.

He said, “Governor Soludo deserves our support to consolidate on the various achievements he has registered so far. He has carried out numerous development projects across the state for the betterment of residents.

“So, we are urging residents in Anambra to come out en masse on November 8 and vote for the victory of Soludo. We are going door-to-door telling our people that a vote for Soludo is a vote for continuity and good governance. We are assuring the people that if the governor is re-elected, he will continue to deliver more dividends of democracy.”

He said his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), recognised the importance of the grassroots in the re-election bid of Soludo, hence the door-to-door campaign to win support.

He stated that under Soludo, Anambra has experienced transformational leadership in the past three years.

He added that Orumba South LGA has greatly benefited from Soludo’s administration, and he as chairman has been mobilising indigenes of the area to ensure massive support for the governor.

He also outlined a series of impactful projects and initiatives executed under his administration as LG chairman, saying that the projects were aimed at improving the lives of residents across the 18 wards of the LGA.