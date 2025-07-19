Akure Will Produce Aiyedatiwa’s Successor, Says Deji

Fidelis David in Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has revealed that Akure-speaking communities comprising Akure South/North and Ifedore local government areas will produce the next governor of Ondo State.

He stated this yesterday at a media parley in his palace as part of activities marking his 10th year on the throne.

Precisely, the monarch attributed the inability of the three council areas to produce a governor since the state’s creation in 1976 to disunity among the communities.

However, Oba Aladelusi said it was high time they produce the successor of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stressing that he is working assiduously towards bringing about unity among the people.

The 47th Deji of Akure said, “When I ascended the throne 10 years ago, I visited all traditional rulers across Akure Division. I told them we must unite, and they should stop competing with the Deji. It is like me competing with the Ooni. It does not make sense. Deji was already ruling before governors came into existence.

“The staff of the office was not given to us by anyone, we brought it from Ife. Communities like Iju, Ogbolu, and Ijare were put there by Deji. They are our sons. No one from Akure North or South should compete with the Deji. If we come together, we can achieve great things. We have the numbers. Everybody wants their sons to be Governor or President. Look at what Late Muhammadu Buhari did for Daura.

“The problem is that there is no unity among Akure-speaking communities. If we had that unity, we would have had a governor long ago. But I believe the next governor, by God’s grace, will be from Akure and when I say Akure, I mean Akure North, Akure South, or Ifedore. We are one. It is our turn,” the monarch said.

Besides, the monarch revealed that he has over 100 cases in court challenging his supremacy over other certain areas in the kingdom.

“For the past 10 years, the challenges have been enormous. Right now, we have over 100 cases in court. People challenge Deji’s authority, some say I am not the prescribed authority over certain areas. But let us be clear: any community speaking the Akure dialect belongs to Akure. Whether Akure North, Akure South, or Ifedore, we are one people.

“I am not forcing myself on anyone; the Deji has always been the head. Just like you can’t compare yourself with the Ooni of Ife, the same applies here. But God has been faithful to me.”

He said since his ascension to the throne, he has focused on ensuring dispute resolution and peaceful coexistence among the people of the community.

“Akure is peaceful, especially compared to other state capitals. After Lagos and Ibadan, I believe Akure is next in line in the Southwest. We have made progress, but more needs to be done. My list of wishes for Akure is long. If I start, we won’t leave here today.”

The monarch added that he contested three times before he was chosen as the 47th Deji of Akure. He also said it was wrong for monarchs to forget tradition after their emergence.