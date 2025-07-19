Ajala Wraps Up Tenure With Landmark Tinubu Legacy Building, Other Projects in Ilupeju

As part of activities marking the end of his eight-year tenure, the Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Hon. Rasaq Olusola Ajala, on Friday, commissioned a series of landmark projects aimed at consolidating his administration’s developmental strides at the grassroots level.

The commissioning ceremony, which took place at the LCDA Secretariat in Ilupeju, witnessed the unveiling of five key projects, led by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Legacy Building—a multi-functional civic complex named after Nigeria’s President and former Lagos State Governor.

Ajala, who described the newly completed projects as a “statement of legacy and continuity,” noted that his administration had stayed focused on delivering value to residents throughout his two-term stewardship.

The Tinubu Legacy Building, described as the centrepiece of the council’s infrastructure renewal programme, comprises a 2,500-capacity soundproof auditorium, an e-library-equipped resource centre, a legislative chamber, a health clinic, 186 administrative offices, a lounge, and an electric elevator. The council boss emphasised that the project was delivered without external financing.

“This edifice stands as a symbol of what is possible when governance is driven by vision, prudence, and commitment to people-centred service,” Ajala said. “It is designed to be self-sustaining and to boost our internally generated revenue in the long term.”

In addition to the legacy building, the council also commissioned the Jide Sanwo-Olu Football Arena—a mini-stadium built to promote youth development through sports; a newly completed 9.2-kilometre road; nine solar-powered charging cubicles distributed across the nine wards of the LCDA; and the donation of 13 utility vehicles to enhance local administration and stakeholder mobility.

According to Ajala, the solar-powered hubs can simultaneously charge up to 50 devices and are part of an initiative to bridge energy access gaps in underserved communities. He noted that some of the charging units had been allocated to POS operators as a form of micro-enterprise support.

“Over the last eight years, our administration has delivered more than 100 roads and pursued a multi-sectoral development agenda through what we tagged the ‘5 Giant Deals,’” he said. “These encompass infrastructure development, health and education, social empowerment, youth and sports, and environmental sustainability.”

He also announced the creation of the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Transportation and Environmental Corps (OTEC), tasked with improving sanitation and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations within the locality. As part of this initiative, two new compactors have been procured for waste evacuation and recycling revenue.

Among dignitaries present at the commissioning was Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who commended Ajala’s performance and disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had been briefed on the council chairman’s achievements.

“Mr President expressed satisfaction and commended the leadership that Ajala has provided at the grassroots level,” Bamidele said. “It is encouraging to see such commitment to excellence being replicated at the local level.”

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, lauded the outgoing chairman for his developmental vision and urged his successor to consolidate on the gains recorded.

“Ajala has raised the bar in local governance. The quality of delivery here reflects the values of our administration and the Lagos masterplan,” Hamzat said. “To the incoming chairman, we say this: you must do even better. The goodwill of your predecessor is a challenge you must rise to.”

With his administration drawing to a close, Ajala expressed confidence that the foundation laid over the past eight years would serve as a springboard for further development.

“We have kept faith with the people and delivered on our promises. Governance is a continuum, and I am hopeful that what we have started will be taken further by those coming after us,” he said.