Women Affairs Minister Urges Youth to Embrace Skills Devt

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has called on Nigerian youth to seize the opportunity of skill development as a transformative tool for national growth and personal empowerment.

Speaking through her Special Assistant (Technical), Princess Jummai Idonije, at the opening ceremony of the 2025 United Nations World Youth Skills Day, the Minister emphasized the critical importance of equipping young Nigerians with practical, future-focused skills.

The event, held at the FCT Department of Mass Education, Karu Site, Abuja, brought together educators, development partners, and hundreds of young people in a celebration of creativity, innovation, and capacity building.

“This year’s celebration is both timely and urgent,” the Minister stated. “With over 151 million young persons under the age of 35 — nearly 70% of our population — Nigeria holds immense potential. But this potential must be harnessed with the right education, values, and skillsets to truly drive national development.”

Reaffirming the foundational role of education, she highlighted literacy, numeracy, digital fluency, and civic awareness as the essential platforms for empowerment. She also underscored the Ministry’s commitment, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to advancing gender-responsive programmes that foster youth entrepreneurship in areas such as tailoring, clean energy, agro-processing, ICT, and business management.

“Skills acquisition is not a backup plan,” she said. “It is a bold, visionary step forward.”

She further urged young Nigerians to recognize and utilize tools already in their hands — notably, their mobile phones — as gateways to digital enterprise. “With the right mindset, you don’t need capital to start; you need vision.”

Emphasizing agriculture as both innovation and leadership, she pointed to urban gardening, food processing, and climate-smart farming as key areas where youth can tackle urgent food security and environmental challenges.

The Minister also called for stronger collaboration between organizers, the FCT Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, and the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), to ensure greater access to mentorship, empowerment pathways, and startup support for youth across the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.

Citing a recent regional survey where Nigerian youth ranked highest for creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurship across 10 African nations, she noted, “This is both an affirmation and a call to action.”

She encouraged them to stay focused and productive during the holiday period. “This long break is not for idleness. It is a chance to sharpen your skills, define your future, and build something meaningful.”

“As we mark the 2025 World Youth Skills Day, let it ignite in us a renewed commitment to equip, mentor, and uplift our youth,” she concluded. “Let us build a future where every young Nigerian is empowered to shine.”

The event kicked off a week of skill-building workshops, exhibitions, and mentoring sessions aimed at positioning Nigerian youth as agents of innovation and enterprise.