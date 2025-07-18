The Quest to Broaden Perspectives on Nigeria’s Arts Ecosystem

Ayoola Ajanaku

In an era where the narrative of Africa’s creative industries are shifting from the margins to the mainstream, strategic collaborations have become pivotal in reshaping how Nigeria’s artistic ecosystem is perceived, nurtured, and projected. The Legacy Arts Foundation (LAF) in conjunction with The OsahonOkunbo Foundation (TOOF) has engineered a unique window via the selection of twenty talented Nigerian painters for Old Masters by New Masters, an intensive two-week international art masterclass taking place in Lagos from 7-18, July 2025. This novel initiative, presented in partnership with the Belgian Embassy, will be led by acclaimed Belgian Professor Wouter Steel and celebrated Nigerian artist and scholar Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo.

At the heart of this initiative lies an urgent proposition: that talent alone is not enough. For decades, Nigerian artists have captured the imagination of local collectors and international audiences alike. From the earthy abstractions of Yusuf Grillo to the social commentaries of Ben Enwonwu and Bruce Onobrakpeya, Nigerian art has never lacked ingenuity. Yet, the structural scaffolding via mentoring frameworks, archival discipline, and strategic market access has often lagged behind the sheer creative output.

When Old Masters like Professor Wouter Steel and Dr. BolajiOgunwo stand before young Nigerian artists, they do more than transfer skills; they open up hidden vaults of knowledge, remind us of our roots, and offer roadmaps to navigate a complex, often unforgiving art market. They embody what has endured: discipline, deep scholarship, commitment to craft, and a sense of history.

On the other side stand the New Masters, the emerging generation whose bold experimentation, artistic fluency, and unfiltered voices are reshaping the narrative of what African art can be. They are not blank slates; they are sponges and mirrors absorbing the past, reflecting the present, and projecting new possibilities for the future. What this masterclass represents, therefore, is continuity. It says that no generation should stand alone, disconnected from its ancestors or descendants. It says that every brushstroke is not just a solitary act, but a dialogue across time.

The masterclass will provide participants with hands-on training in classical European painting techniques. It will culminate in a public exhibition of participants’ works on July 21 in Lagos and a special event in Abuja at the Belgian Ambassador’s residence on July 24. This value-driven synergy forged between LAF and TOOF stands as a bold quest to broaden perspectives in Nigeria’s art ecosystem, deepen capacity, and bridge generations in the country’s dynamic art scene.

Spearheaded by respected art scholar Professor Wouter Steel of the Royal Arts Academy, Antwerp, alongside Nigeria’s own renowned artist and academic Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo, this masterclassseries exemplifies the deliberate interweaving of local legacy and global best practices. Hosted with the support of the Belgium Embassy in Nigeria, the initiative embodies the spirit of artistic diplomacy using cross-border knowledge exchange to catalysefresh ideas, expand artistic vocabularies, and mentor emerging artists.

“We are grateful to The Osa Okunbo Foundation (TOOF) for joining us in making this opportunity accessible to more artists, and proud to work alongside the Belgian Embassy to facilitate this cross-cultural exchange,” said Niyi Adenubi, Founder of the Legacy Arts Foundation. “It’s an honour to be able to support artists whose work reflects the greatness of our nation and inspires me personally.”

“Nigerians are innately creative and that ingenuity shines across every sector, including the arts. But without access and the right infrastructure, creativity often fades before it ever finds its voice. That’s why we chose to support this initiative: to open the door for more deserving artists to participate and be seen. Because in the end, it’s not just about the work they create today, it’s about the legacy they leave behind. Our culture deserves that investment. So do our people,” says Okunbo, Founder of TOOF, while speaking on the partnership with Legacy Arts Foundation.

In addition, Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Ambassador Pieter Leenknegt said, “Old Masters for Future Masters is the long overdue meeting between the visual tricks from the Low Countries’ pictorial traditions and the strong neorealist undercurrent in Nigerian contemporary art. Tapping into that connection with a bi-national teacher duo and budding artists in Lagos is truly thrilling and holds a renewed promise for our bilateral cultural relations.” This is a reminder that art, when strategically leveraged, is a powerful instrument of diplomacy.

This year’s expanded cohort is made possible through the support of The Osahon Okunbo Foundation (TOOF), which is sponsoring 10 of the 20 selected artists. TOOF’s generous contribution complements LAF’s sponsorship of 10 participants, doubling the reach and impact of the program.

In a nutshell, this synergy is more than a training series; it is an intentional ecosystem approach that redefines how stakeholders engage: from skills transfer to market access, archival preservation to innovative practice. It invites collectors, curators, gallerists, and art enthusiasts to see the Nigerian art landscape not merely as a marketplace, but as a living, breathing reservoir of stories, heritage, and transformative power.

The masterclass is a recurring decimal that the conversation must not stop. In a nation teeming with budding talent yet hampered by infrastructural gaps, the medley of LAF, TOOF and the Belgian Embassy in Nigeria to leverage the arts workshop of the Old Masters and New Masters is a welcome idea. It’s a microcosm of what is possible when stakeholders come together with a shared purpose. It demonstrates that building an art ecosystem requires more than individual brilliance; it demands intentional spaces where old masters pass the baton, new voices emerge with confidence, and both are equipped to navigate an increasingly globalised art economy.

•Ayoola Ajanaku is a Communications and Advocacy Specialist based in Lagos, Nigeria…