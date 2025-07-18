Super Falcons Focused on S’final Ticket as they Battle Zambia Today

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have their eyes on the semifinal ticket as they take on Zambia’s Copper Queens this evening in one of the quarterfinal fixtures of the delayed Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2024) in Casablanca, Morocco. Kickoff is 5pm Nigerian time.

For the nine-time African champions, this clash with the Copper Queens is another opportunity for the Justine Madugu ladies to restate their authorities over the Zambians who denied them the bronze at the last edition here three years ago.

Coach Madugu didn’t mince words when he said in a pre-match analysis that thunder will not strike twice against his ladies. He’s well informed about the potency of the Zambians, with Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji posing the biggest threat to Nigeria’s quest for a tenth African title.

“We are working on our strategies offensively and defensively, having watched Zambia play and having taken note of their strengths and weaknesses individually and collectively. We know the key players of Zambia that are being mentioned and the threats they can pose if they are given opportunities, so we have spoken to the players that they must be fully-ready.

“There will be no room for errors. We must be alert at all times and have self-belief and confidence, and be motivated to achieve victory as we get close to the accomplishment of Mission X,” observed Coach Madugu yesterday.

For a fact, Super Falcons have played below their strength at this edition, despite having some of the most celebrated players in their fold.

In the three matches they have played in this edition, Super Falcons barely scraped to win against Tunisia and Botswana. The Algerians exposed the team as lacking that cutting edge needed to really give their fans that assurance of “Mission X” is achievable.

It however remains to be seen how the return of midfield ace, Deborah Abiodun, suspended for the clash with the Algerians on Sunday and Esther Okoronkwo back to the team could affect Nigeria’s fortunes.

Should Madugu brave it all and play Jennifer Echegini from the start, perhaps, Nigerians in the throes of another missed Men’s World Cup, May have something to celebrate hitting the Last Four at the expense of the ambitious Zambians.

The winner of the match between Nigeria and Zambia will progress to the semi finals to confront the winner of the encounter between Cup holders South Africa and Senegal.

On the other side of the draw are the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco (who are also ambitious, dedicated, well-organized and fearless) and the never-to-be-underrated Lady Fennecs of Algeria.