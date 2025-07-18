RMB Clinches Top Honours at Global Finance Awards

Nume Ekeghe

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has emerged a standout performer at the 2025 Global Finance Awards, clinching two major accolades for its leadership in financial services.

The investment and corporate banking arm of FirstRand Bank was named Best Transactional Banking Provider in Africa and Best Overall Cash Management Provider in South Africa at the 25th edition of the prestigious World’s Best Treasury and Cash Management Awards.

The bank in a statement noted that Global Finance’s selection process included submissions from banks and service providers, and input from industry analysts, corporate clients, technology specialists and independent research.

Commenting on this feat, Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions at RMB, Lizelle Pienaar said: “We’re proud to be recognised for the work we do in supporting our clients across the continent. These awards reflect our commitment to combining innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence, along with deep market insight, to deliver value to our clients in a fast-changing world. With more than 35 countries covered in Africa from a deal perspective, and offices in key financial centres globally, we bring both scale and local knowledge to our clients. Clients today are looking for more than just products. They want insight, innovation and strategic partnership, and we’re proud to walk that journey with them.”

Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions, RMB Nigeria Oluwaseyi Onanuga, added: ‘’ the recognition by Global Finance marks a proud moment for the group and affirms the strength of RMB’s Pan-African strategy. It reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class transactional banking and cash management solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients across the continent. As we continue to expand our footprint, we are focused on replicating this success in Nigeria by combining innovation with deep local expertise to offer exceptional service to our clients.”