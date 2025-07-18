Q2: PTML Customs Achieves 34.1% Revenue Increase Using B’Odogwu

Eromosele Abiodun

The Ports Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has said it achieved a total collection of N204,725,634,459.55 for the first half of 2025 which is N52,077,116,927.50 higher than the N152,648,517,532.05 collected at the same period last year. This shows a remarkable 34.1 per cent increase in this half year’s collection above the 2024 figures.

According to the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, despite initial challenges encountered while utilising the platform, there has been improvements with over 90 per cent stakeholder utilisation and compliance level on the platform

He also disclosed that the command generated a sum of N301,890,791,315.50 from the B’Odogwu platform since it’s roll out on November 11,2024.

On trade facilitation, he revealed that since January, the command started receiving cargo from far east/china in addition to Europe and America ships calling at the port

The CAC affirmed that while the command holds the number one record of fastest cargo clearance time of two hours in line with the Time Release Study, only declarations made with integrity can enjoy the benefits of faster clearance.

Speaking on volume of trade, Daniyan announced that for the first six months of 2025, 52 vessels were berthed, 13,431 containers were received and 30,400 assessment was done.

He also stated that due to the peculiar nature of the command as the area for pilot phase roll out for B’Odogwu, in line with directives from the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, they have intensified their existing stakeholders’ engagement through intensive training sessions for officers and customs agents.

“Despite the teething challenges which we are surmounting as the pilot area of the B’Odogwu implementation, we have received increased user acceptance supported by sustained training and seamless user experience feedbacks.

“Despite these improvements in trading opportunities, our anti-smuggling and enforcement drives remain intact without compromise. The practical hands-on sessions have paid off as most of our stakeholders are knowledgeable about the system and its workings. These training sessions are in batches and still ongoing to ensure everyone is carried along,” he said.

The CAC also expressed gratitude to the CGC for believing in PTML and designating the area for initial roll out of the B’Odogwu platform. He described it as a revolutionary home-grown trade platform that has become an enduring legacy for trade facilitation and revenue collection

While congratulating the CGC on his emergence as Chairman of the Council of World Customs Organisation, Comptroller Daniyan said the successes the Adeniyi led customs is resonating across the globe.

He specifically listed programmes like Authorised Economic Operator (AEO), Time Release Study (TRS) and Advance Ruling as contributors to the global recognition coming to Nigeria through the CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.