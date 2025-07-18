PSC: FG Needs to Update Policing Statute to Capture Evolving Trends in Cyberspace

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed the urgent need for government to review extant legal instruments governing policing in the country to capture evolving trends in the cyber domain.

A statement by PSC, stated Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), emphasized the relevance of robust legal frameworks that can keep pace with technological advancements.

Speaking at the official unveiling of a book titled “Law, Science and Technology: Jurisprudential Interrogation of the Internet of Everything (IoE)”, authored by Awar Oliver Gwajime, the Chairman noted that in law enforcement, stakeholders are already witnessing how digital surveillance, big data, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the operational landscape.

Argungu stressed the Internet of Everything (IoE) is rapidly redefining how people live, work, govern, and enforce laws. He stated that this has implications for national security, privacy, human rights, and governance.

Represented by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the Chairman noted the book was timely and challenges policing stakeholders to think critically about the evolving interface between jurisprudence and digital innovation, adding that the book is a commendable contribution to the intellectual resources needed for a more informed, responsible and adaptive justice system.

He noted the book boldly explores the convergence of law, science, and technology in the digital era. “Law, Science and Technology: Jurisprudential Interrogation of the Internet of Everything (IoE),” he said, is more than just a title – it is a statement of purpose and vision.

Noting the author is an example of the untapped potential that lies within the walls of our institutions, Argungu described him as a shining example of discipline, diligence, and thirst for knowledge.

He stressed his journey should inspire others in public service to push beyond traditional boundaries and contribute meaningfully to scholarship, policy, and national development.

He said, “Today, we celebrate excellence, scholarship, and ambition. We salute a new member of the legal profession and a rising thought leader in the domain of law and technology. We urge you to continue on your path of excellence.”

The author of the book, Awar Oliver Gwajime, expressed gratitude to the management of commission for their support and encouragement.